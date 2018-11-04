St. Luke’s Jerome
Jackson Paul Garner, son of Rachael and Chris Garner of Jerome, was born Oct. 23, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Leo Robinson Taylor, son of Tiffany Diane and Mark Donavon Taylor of Kimberly, was born Oct. 23, 2018.
Zavenna Sofia Vanden Bosch, daughter of Tiffany Hope and Mark Lee Vanden Bosch of Jerome, was born Oct. 25, 2018.
Kennady Ann Edwards, daughter of Kylee Ann and Jonathan Marshall Edwards of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 26, 2018.
Malakai Maverick Carreon Mitton, son of Aissa Lea Carreon Mitton and Maverick Andrew Mitton of Kimberly, was born Oct. 29, 2018.
Sienna Linda Aragon, daughter of Michelle Ann Miller and Luis Alberto Aragon of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 29, 2018.
Keira Christina Allen, daughter of Kate Ratilla Allen and Tyler James Allen of Hailey, was born Oct. 30, 2018.
Wesley Robert-Cole Tennant, son of Brianna Michele Tennant of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 31, 2018.
