Milk, baby bottle, formula
(COURTESY PHOTO)

St. Luke’s Jerome

Yaseen Al-Naami, son of Haleima Al-Roomi and Rammah Talib of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 17, 2019.

Ryker Jon Irace, son of Laura Renae and Kevin M Irace of Jerome, was born Dec. 19, 2019.

Dulce Arianeth Monzon Ruano, daughter of Zuly Yolanda Ruano and Santiago Monzon of Jerome, was born Dec. 23, 2019.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Eli Lloyd Larsen, son of Kylie and Jesse Larsen of Rupert, was born Dec. 19, 2019.

Garrett Willy Velasquez, son of Shaylynn Marie Velasquez and Rudy White Bird Velasquez of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 19, 2019.

Brooklynn Jade Burton, daughter of Jennifer and Scott Burton of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 20, 2019.

Brooklynn Evah Knight, daughter of Keitra and Isaac Knight of Wendell, was born Dec. 20, 2019.

Vincent Michael Drury, son of Sarah and Woody Drury of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 21, 2019.

Oakley Ann Bird, daughter of Angela Frances and Steven Bird of Jerome, was born Dec. 21, 2019.

Scarlett Grace Coffey, daughter of Mariah Ross and Ryan Coffey of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 21, 2019.

Wynter Valeria Aguilar, daughter of Lorena and Antonio Aguilar of Jerome, was born Dec. 23, 2019.

