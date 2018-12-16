St. Luke’s Jerome
Molly Mae Perry, daughter of Katie and Jason Perry of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 3, 2018.
Esmeralda Aracely Flores Guzman, daughter of Sandra Aracely Andres Guzman and Luis Alberto Flores Velazquez of Jerome, was born Dec. 5, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Gabriel David Sisneros, son of Amanda Elizabeth and Jeremiah Andrew Sisneros of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 5, 2018.
Kenya Yalari Graciano Raygoza, daughter of Angelina Raygoza-Garcia and Jose de Jesus Graciano Avila of Dietrich, was born Dec. 6, 2018.
Bentleigh Ann Cole, daughter of Kristine Diane Holt and Robert William Cole of Filer, was born Dec. 6, 2018.
Owen Lee Melton, son of Heather Alicia and Kirk Alan Melton of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 7, 2018.
Joey Diaz, son of Marie Rodriguez Diaz and Jose Efrain Diaz-Diaz of Jerome, was born Dec. 8, 2018.
Viktoria Lynn Heidemann, daughter of Ashley Michelle and Curtis John Heidemann of Kimberly, was born Dec. 8, 2018.
John Miles McClure, son of Christina Jirapha Thongdee and John Jeremy McClure of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 9, 2018.
Abigail Antonio, daughter of Lucia Munoz and Eduardo Antonio Hernandez of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 10, 2018.
Adam Scott Bohm, son of Genesis Alexandra Lopez-Rojas and Eric Scott Bohm of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 10, 2018
Adelyn Marie Kennison, daughter of Hayley Marie Smith and Jacob Zane Kennison of Paul, was born Dec. 11, 2018.
Kai Damian Alvarez, son of Luzeny Sarai Alvarez and Juan Manuel Alvarez-Lopez of Jerome, was born Dec. 11, 2018.
Taylor Avery Culbertson, son of Shayla Faye and Tyler Matthias Culbertson of Hansen, was born Dec. 11, 2018.
Annabelle Lynn Karel, daughter of Emily Marie and Cody J. Karel of Filer, was born Dec. 12, 2018.
Jocelyn Marie Vergara, daughter of Krystin Danielle Goad and Jaime Vergara of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 12, 2018.
