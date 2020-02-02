St. Luke’s Jerome
Ronnie Lorraine Pope, daughter of Kailan and Jaron Pope of Jerome, was born Dec. 14, 2019.
Mireya Gonzalez, daughter of Ruby and Juan Gonzalez of Wendell, was born Jan. 25, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Carson Peyton Mangold, son of Kayla Mangold and Timothy McCauley Jr. of Buhl, was born Jan. 21, 2020.
Lilliana Jade Stockton, daughter of Cheyanne Jo Stockton of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 22, 2020.
Marlee Marie Mings, daughter of Michelle LeMay and Michael Mings of Castleford, was born Jan. 23, 2020.
Oliver Jai Nichols, son of Shelbi Renee Blunt and Dreyden Izyk Nichols of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 24, 2020.
Declan Willie Benkula, son of Jessica Kay and Brock Benkula of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 24, 2020.
Penelope Marie Bogan, daughter of Marie Bogan and Ben Bogan of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 24, 2020.
Emilia Jade Hernandez, daughter of Kenia Corina Hernandez and Angel Eduardo Hernandez G. of Jerome, was born Jan. 24, 2020.
Blake Marie Meggers, daughter of Briana Marie Schumacher and Caret Duane Meggers of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 25, 2020.
Mileena Kitana Reyes, daughter of Veronica and Fabian Reyes of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 27, 2020.
Reylan LeRoy Arrington, son of Kieri and Alex Arrington of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 27, 2020.
