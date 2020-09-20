Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Ruben Cervantes, son of Adriana and Ruben Cervantes of Gooding, was born Sept. 12, 2020.
Aspen Florene James, daughter of Kassondra Lee Bohr and Mark Allen James of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 13, 2020.
Aero James Brown, son of Leslea Robbins and Tyler Brown of Jerome, was born Sept. 16, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Journey Kay Brown, daughter of Leah Brown and JB Brown of Hagerman, was born Sept. 10, 2020.
Dayton Wayne Walker, son of Ashley Head and Roy Walker of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 10, 2020.
Everly Clare Penning, daughter of Stefanie Penning and Joshua Penning of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 11, 2020.
Paizlee Edalyce Blackwell-Tilley, daughter of Lynzee Renee Blackwell and Christian Tilley of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 11, 2020.
Noah Maxson Martinez, son of Marlene Angelica Tprres and Hugo Cruz Martinez of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 11, 2020.
Graci James Lancaster, daughter of Leslie Lancaster and Jysen Lancaster of Wendell, was born Sept. 11, 2020.
Kalliope Mila Nolasco-Zuniga, daughter of Eleyka M. Zuniga and Javier Nolasco of Jerome, was born Sept. 11, 2020.
Neveah Isavella Jaco, daughter of Victoria Mims and Oscar Jaco of Gooding, was born Sept. 12, 2020.
Presley Jean Fonseca, daughter of Alexandria Hansen and Juan Jose Fonseca of Kimberly, was born Sept. 12, 2020.
Willa Lou Bos, daughter of Megan Louise Bos and Kristopher James Bos of Jerome, was born Sept. 13, 2020.
Creed Lynn Roper, son of Kaisha Roper and Craig Roper of Kimberly, was born Sept. 13, 2020.
Layla Valery Castro Cordova, daughter of Tania Cordova Chavez and Cesar Castro of Gooding, was born Sept. 14, 2020.
Logan Alexander Moffett-Slemp, son of Megan Slemp and Shane Moffett-Cooper of Buhl, was born Sept. 14, 2020.
Milo Jack Web, son of Sladjana Duranski and Christopher Webb of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 14, 2020.
Amelia Joyce Houser, daughter of Cheyanne Pogline and Bradyn Houser of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 15, 2020.
Mark Henry Stevens, son of Deanna Jean Stevens and Mark Anthony Stevens of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 15, 2020.
