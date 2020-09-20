Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

Kalliope Mila Nolasco-Zuniga, daughter of Eleyka M. Zuniga and Javier Nolasco of Jerome, was born Sept. 11, 2020.

Neveah Isavella Jaco, daughter of Victoria Mims and Oscar Jaco of Gooding, was born Sept. 12, 2020.

Presley Jean Fonseca, daughter of Alexandria Hansen and Juan Jose Fonseca of Kimberly, was born Sept. 12, 2020.

Willa Lou Bos, daughter of Megan Louise Bos and Kristopher James Bos of Jerome, was born Sept. 13, 2020.

Creed Lynn Roper, son of Kaisha Roper and Craig Roper of Kimberly, was born Sept. 13, 2020.

Layla Valery Castro Cordova, daughter of Tania Cordova Chavez and Cesar Castro of Gooding, was born Sept. 14, 2020.

Logan Alexander Moffett-Slemp, son of Megan Slemp and Shane Moffett-Cooper of Buhl, was born Sept. 14, 2020.

Milo Jack Web, son of Sladjana Duranski and Christopher Webb of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 14, 2020.

Amelia Joyce Houser, daughter of Cheyanne Pogline and Bradyn Houser of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 15, 2020.

Mark Henry Stevens, son of Deanna Jean Stevens and Mark Anthony Stevens of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 15, 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0