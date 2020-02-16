St. Luke’s Jerome
Connor Ray Lattin, son of Samantha Brown and Branden Lattin of Jerome, was born Feb. 6, 2020.
Vanya Picazo Ochoa, daughter of Asuzena and Jesus Picazo of Jerome, was born Feb. 9, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Brang Lun Labya, son of Ah Du and La Labya of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 6, 2020.
Piper Ann Lauritsen, daughter of Kally and Jared Lauritsen of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 6, 2020.
Brexlee Lesia Sortor, daughter of Danielle Knowlton and Andrew Sortor of Filer, was born Feb. 6, 2020.
Kace John Mowery, son of Courtney Nicole and Keith James Mowery of Wendell, was born Feb. 7, 2020.
Declan Von Power, son of Keysi and Kayden Power of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 7, 2020.
Delilah Rose Purslane Geiger, daughter of JaLynn Geiger and Triston Beeghly of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 7, 2020.
Kyndall Jean Parrott, daughter of Erica and Brodie Parrott of Buhl, was born Feb. 8, 2020.
Jonah Alexander Camara, son of Christina and Adam Camara of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 8, 2020.
Aric Michael Plein, son of Laura and Michael Plein of Hammett, was born Feb. 8, 2020.
Conner Randall Weaver, son of Kaelee Conner and Eric Weaver of Buhl, was born Feb. 9, 2020.
Jesslyn Marie Jantz, daughter of Megan and Sean Jantz of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 9, 2020.
Ailani Isabel Ayala, daughter of Jessica Ramirez Moreno and Mauricio Ayala Mercado of Buhl, was born Feb. 9, 2020.
Haizlee Jean Stutzman, daughter of Karlee and Scott Stutzman of Burley, was born Feb. 10, 2020.
Ryan Lucas Atanasio, son of Cierra Van Leeuwen Atanasio and Jordan Atanasio of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 10, 2020.
Alaska Grace Brown, daughter of Tessa Brown and Anthony Brown of Elko, Nevada, was born Feb. 11, 2020.
Israel Moses Gutierrez Jr., son of Baylee Anne and Israel Moses Gutierrez of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 11, 2020.
Colten Ray Yager, son of Amanda M. Anderson and Ryan Ray Yager of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 11, 2020.
