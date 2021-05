Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Matayen Jesus Boston, son of Yesenia Ortiz and Giovanny Boston of Jerome, was born May 18, 2021.

Journey Myles Mazo Sharp, son of Mylene Mazo and Micheal James Sharp of Jerome, was born May 19, 2021.

Clark S. Lewis, son of Allannah C. and David Lewis of Twin Falls, was born May 25, 2021.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Juvia Daoud, daughter of Kendale Walker and Julius Daoud of Twin Falls, was born May 19, 2021.

Elias Leonel Gaxiola Gonzalez, son of Atazha Denae Castillo and Ariel Salvador Gonzalez of Twin Falls, was born May 19, 2021.

Brinley Kay Allred, daughter of Bailey Allred and Anthony Allred of Buhl, was born May 19, 2021.

Kinsley Rose Rowley, daughter of Kaitlin Rowley and Brandon Rowley of Twin Falls, was born May 21, 2021.

Quora Jenn Budden, daughter of Laryssa Budden and JT Budden of Twin Falls, was born May 21, 2021.