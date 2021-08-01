Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

Elam Grey Benavidez, son of Destiny Moncerrat Hernandez and Tristan Elam Benavidez of Kimberly, was born July 16, 2021.

Zayde Gabriel Perez, son of Amber Dean and Edersien Perez of Twin Falls, was born July 16, 2021.

Molly Catherine Sojka, daughter of Rebecca Mills Sojka and Casey Sojka of Twin Falls, was born July 17, 2021.

Harrison James Dolcini, son of Lauren Dolcini and Jed Dolcini of Twin Falls, was born July 21, 2021.

Evelyn Rose Cotton, daughter of Yanelli Martinez and Justin Cotton of Twin Falls, was born July 22, 2021.

Devanni Dawnette Crofts, daughter of Dawnette Crofts and Adam Crofts of Twin Falls, was born July 23, 2021.

Zedd Ivory Moore, son of Xantha Darrow and Garrett Moore of Twin Falls, was born July 23, 2021.

Lucah John Diaz, son of Monique and Hernan Diaz of Filer, was born July 24, 2021.

Aaron Andrew Johnson Jr., son of Katie Lynn Johnson and Aaron Andrew Johnson of Kimberly, was born July 25, 2021.