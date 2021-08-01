Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Orion Allen Schultz, son of Trisha and Matthew Schultz of Jerome, was born July 19, 2021.
Jose Emiliano Torres Reyes, son of Elizabeth Reyes Mercado and Victor M. Torres- Melendez of Shoshone, was born July 23, 2021.
Jose Guadalupe Jimenez Zendejas, son of Ana Cristina Zendejas and Jose Guadalupe Jimenez Ruiz of Jerome, was born July 25, 2021.
Finlee Snow Solaas, daughter of Jamie Lee James and Justin R Solaas of Hailey, was born July 27, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Eponine Thea Dooley, daughter of Viola Sorensen-Dooley and David Dooley of Twin Falls, was born July 15, 2021.
Donovan Ray McEwen, son of Destiny Orion McEwen of Twin Falls, was born July 16, 2021.
Leslie Jimenez-Coss, daughter of Myriam Coss-Perez and Gustavo Jimenez-Mendoza of Jerome, was born July 16, 2021.
Benjamin Chavez, son of Kylie Hicks and Josue Chavez of Twin Falls, was born July 16, 2021.
Gracelynn Marie Dunnagan, daughter of Adryana Domenique Dunnagan and Joshua Lee Dunnagan of Jerome, was born July 16, 2021.
Elam Grey Benavidez, son of Destiny Moncerrat Hernandez and Tristan Elam Benavidez of Kimberly, was born July 16, 2021.
Zayde Gabriel Perez, son of Amber Dean and Edersien Perez of Twin Falls, was born July 16, 2021.
Molly Catherine Sojka, daughter of Rebecca Mills Sojka and Casey Sojka of Twin Falls, was born July 17, 2021.
Harrison James Dolcini, son of Lauren Dolcini and Jed Dolcini of Twin Falls, was born July 21, 2021.
Evelyn Rose Cotton, daughter of Yanelli Martinez and Justin Cotton of Twin Falls, was born July 22, 2021.
Devanni Dawnette Crofts, daughter of Dawnette Crofts and Adam Crofts of Twin Falls, was born July 23, 2021.
Zedd Ivory Moore, son of Xantha Darrow and Garrett Moore of Twin Falls, was born July 23, 2021.
Lucah John Diaz, son of Monique and Hernan Diaz of Filer, was born July 24, 2021.
Aaron Andrew Johnson Jr., son of Katie Lynn Johnson and Aaron Andrew Johnson of Kimberly, was born July 25, 2021.
Ainsleigh Jeannie Marie Rose, daughter of Aubrey Spaulding and Austin Rose of Burley, was born July 26, 2021.