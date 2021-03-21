Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Eli Matthew Murdock, son of Elizabeth Ashley and Derek Murdock of Jerome, was born March 11, 2021.

Amelia Janae Newlan, daughter of Azia Annjennette and Jakeb Raymond Newlan of Jerome, was born March 12, 2021.

Ellison Ray Williams, daughter of Amarae and Cameron Williams of Twin Falls, was born March 13, 2021.

Judah Benjamin Gadd, son of Megan and David M. Gadd of Filer, was born March 16, 2021.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Hudson Michael Van Dyk, son of Jordan LeAnn Van Dyk and Richard Tyler Van Dyk of Jerome, was born March 11, 2021.

Daphne Jane Nielsen, daughter of Shelby Ann Nielsen and Matthew Nielsen of Twin Falls, was born March 12, 2021.

Kinsley Richarz, daughter of Zoie Richarz and Tray Richarz of Twin Falls, was born March 13, 2021.

Jaxen Lee Green, son of Kristina Lynn Green and Daniel James Green of Burley, was born March 14, 2021.

Vivian Hope Faith McConnell, daughter of Mia McConnell and Brian McConnell of Twin Falls, was born March 15, 2021.