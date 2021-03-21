Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Eli Matthew Murdock, son of Elizabeth Ashley and Derek Murdock of Jerome, was born March 11, 2021.
Amelia Janae Newlan, daughter of Azia Annjennette and Jakeb Raymond Newlan of Jerome, was born March 12, 2021.
Ellison Ray Williams, daughter of Amarae and Cameron Williams of Twin Falls, was born March 13, 2021.
Judah Benjamin Gadd, son of Megan and David M. Gadd of Filer, was born March 16, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Hudson Michael Van Dyk, son of Jordan LeAnn Van Dyk and Richard Tyler Van Dyk of Jerome, was born March 11, 2021.
Daphne Jane Nielsen, daughter of Shelby Ann Nielsen and Matthew Nielsen of Twin Falls, was born March 12, 2021.
Kinsley Richarz, daughter of Zoie Richarz and Tray Richarz of Twin Falls, was born March 13, 2021.
Jaxen Lee Green, son of Kristina Lynn Green and Daniel James Green of Burley, was born March 14, 2021.
Vivian Hope Faith McConnell, daughter of Mia McConnell and Brian McConnell of Twin Falls, was born March 15, 2021.
Brix Minh Phan, son of Rachel Phan andJay Phan of Twin Falls, was born March 15, 2021.
Maverick Robert Shobe, son of Summer Nicole Shobe and Jonathan Robert Shobe of Twin Falls, was born March 16, 2021.
Mila Tsuki Lora, daughter of Carrie J. Lira and Joel E. Lira of Twin Falls, was born March 16, 2021.
Henry Jacob Crider, son of Megan Crider and Jacob Crider of Twin Falls, was born March 16, 2021.
Julieann Danielle Raylene Perkins, daughter of Katrinah Gile and Martin Vern Perkins of Dietrich, was born March 17, 2021.
Lizabeth Annagail Butters, daughter of Katie Lea Butters and John Joseph Butters of Elko, Nevada, was born March 17, 2021.