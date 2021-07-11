Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Alan Danilo Bedolla Cervantes, son of Leticia Cervantes Rojas and Alejandro Bedolla Vargas of Jerome, was born June 20, 2021.

Evelyn Charlotte Diaz Matutes, daughter of Belkis YaDira Matutes Orellana and Jose Facundo Diaz de la Cruz of Wendell, was born June 21, 2021.

Scottlyn Holyoak, daughter of Kylee and Tanner Holyoak of Jerome, was born June 25, 2021.

Paxton Linkin Paul Jensen, son of Calista and Quinton Jensen of Twin Falls, was born July 3, 2021.

Sophia Bethzabeth Velazquez, daughter of Paula Robles and Abelardo Velazquez of Jerome, was born July 3, 2021.

Alexandria Gomez, daughter of Yerania and Edilberto Gomez of Jerome, was born July 4, 2021.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Truman Rett Cameron, son of Meggie Cameron and Rett Cameron of Rupert, was born June 29, 2021.

Isabelle Rae Eaton, daughter of Chelsey Hardinger and Matthew Eaton of Twin Falls, was born July 2, 2021.