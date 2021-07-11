Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Alan Danilo Bedolla Cervantes, son of Leticia Cervantes Rojas and Alejandro Bedolla Vargas of Jerome, was born June 20, 2021.
Evelyn Charlotte Diaz Matutes, daughter of Belkis YaDira Matutes Orellana and Jose Facundo Diaz de la Cruz of Wendell, was born June 21, 2021.
Scottlyn Holyoak, daughter of Kylee and Tanner Holyoak of Jerome, was born June 25, 2021.
Paxton Linkin Paul Jensen, son of Calista and Quinton Jensen of Twin Falls, was born July 3, 2021.
Sophia Bethzabeth Velazquez, daughter of Paula Robles and Abelardo Velazquez of Jerome, was born July 3, 2021.
Alexandria Gomez, daughter of Yerania and Edilberto Gomez of Jerome, was born July 4, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Truman Rett Cameron, son of Meggie Cameron and Rett Cameron of Rupert, was born June 29, 2021.
Isabelle Rae Eaton, daughter of Chelsey Hardinger and Matthew Eaton of Twin Falls, was born July 2, 2021.
Xochilt Rios, daughter of Sonia Lopez and Rene Rios of Hailey, was born July 2, 2021.
Scarlett Ane Naveran, daughter of Morgan Naveran and A.J. Naveran of Wells, Nevada, was born July 3, 2021.
Cash Jaymes Plambeck, son of Rachel Lynn Plambeck and Trevor Jaymes Plambeck of Elko, Nevada, was born July 3, 2021.
Ella Jay Brown, daughter of Ashley Brown and Austin Brown of Jerome, was born July 5, 2021.
Favio Amadeo Adam, son of Sabrina Mireles and Virgil Adam of Twin Falls, was born July 5, 2021.
Ismael Ramirez Morales, son of Monica Morales and Martin Ramirez of Buhl, was born July 6, 2021.
Terence Newman Jones, son of Cheryl Siemens-Jones and Michael W. Jones of Twin Falls, was born July 6, 2021.
Mazikeen Mae Holt, daughter of Emily Dean-Anta and Jessie Holt of Twin Falls, was born July 7, 2021.
Arya Avery Hendricks, daughter of Justine Koch and Kelly Hendricks of Twin Falls, was born July 7, 2021.
Aspyn Drew Starley, daughter of Nikkita Starley and Andrew Starley of Twin Falls, was born July 7, 2021.