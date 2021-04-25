Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Dayana Castillegos Rodriguez III, daughter of Dilsia Geraldina Rodriguez Ramos of Jerome, was born April 9, 2021.
Cory Delane Rose, son of Savannah Armstrong and Justine Rose of Jerome, was born April 13, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Sicilee Sue Hawker, daughter of Taya Burton and Carson Hawker of Burley, was born April 14, 2021.
Greyson Maximus Wooley, son of Veronica Lewis and Nicholas Wooley of Twin Falls, was born April 14, 2021.
Freyja Dawn Johnson, daughter of Danyelle Haubrock and Derik Johnson of Kimberly, was born April 15, 2021.
Hazel Elizabeth Spencer, daughter of Kiree Cheyanne Woodward and Brandon Lee Spencer of Twin Falls, was born April 15, 2021.
Anita Inez Guzman, daughter of Mercedes Monique Guzman and Erik Guzman of Burley, was born April 15, 2021.
Zidyn Jeremy Asay, son of Maleia Lynn Asay of Twin Falls, was born April 16, 2021.
Harper Faith Westergard, daughter of Faith Westergard and Garrett Westergard of Shoshone, was born April 16, 2021.
Avery Lynn Rodas, daughter of Cortney Lynn Meyers and Isaiah Jeremiah Rodas-Settles of Twin Falls, was born April 16, 2021.
Oaklee Ann Thomas, daughter of Megan Platts and Brandon Thomas of Twin Falls, was born April 17, 2021.
Kai Joseph Escamilla, son of Brittany Porter and Elias Escamilla of Jerome, was born April 17, 2021.
Mia Valeria Norato, daughter of Yareli Torres-Hernandez and Osvaldo Norato of Wendell, was born April 17, 2021.
Eilla Bell Newlan, daughter of Selena Newlan and Clinton Newlan of Wendell, was born April 18, 2021.
Elian Alvaro Cach Mendez, son of Esmeralda Mendez and Bryan Elian Cach of Gooding, was born April 19, 2021.
Mavrik Linken Larsen, son of Stephanie Larsen and Asher Larsen of Filer, was born April 20, 2021.
Baylor Daniel Rivera Silva, son of Jorden Elise Smothers and Luis Manuel Rivera Silva of Filer, was born April 20, 202.
Eduardo David Cervantes Castillo, son of Andrea Castillo and Eduardo Cervantes of Buhl, was born April 20, 2021.
Joseph Fredrick Rich, son of Mikayla Saunders and Jonathan Rich of Buhl, was born April 20, 2021.
Isla Ferraris Hicks, daughter of Rachelle Hicks and Geoffrey Hicks of Twin Falls, was born April 21, 2021.
Amethyst Wyld-Sue Fiscus, daughter of Lara Fiscus and Anthony Fiscus of Burley, was born April 21, 2021.
Sable Marasi Starling, daughter of Jacobi Starling and James Starling of Hansen, was born April 21, 2021.
Persephone Maree-Ann Cisneros, daughter of Nancy Wallace and Manuel Cisneros of Twin Falls, was born April 22, 2021.