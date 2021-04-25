Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

Avery Lynn Rodas, daughter of Cortney Lynn Meyers and Isaiah Jeremiah Rodas-Settles of Twin Falls, was born April 16, 2021.

Oaklee Ann Thomas, daughter of Megan Platts and Brandon Thomas of Twin Falls, was born April 17, 2021.

Kai Joseph Escamilla, son of Brittany Porter and Elias Escamilla of Jerome, was born April 17, 2021.

Mia Valeria Norato, daughter of Yareli Torres-Hernandez and Osvaldo Norato of Wendell, was born April 17, 2021.

Eilla Bell Newlan, daughter of Selena Newlan and Clinton Newlan of Wendell, was born April 18, 2021.

Elian Alvaro Cach Mendez, son of Esmeralda Mendez and Bryan Elian Cach of Gooding, was born April 19, 2021.

Mavrik Linken Larsen, son of Stephanie Larsen and Asher Larsen of Filer, was born April 20, 2021.

Baylor Daniel Rivera Silva, son of Jorden Elise Smothers and Luis Manuel Rivera Silva of Filer, was born April 20, 202.

Eduardo David Cervantes Castillo, son of Andrea Castillo and Eduardo Cervantes of Buhl, was born April 20, 2021.