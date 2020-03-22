Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kaia Jo Williams, daughter of McKensie and Dustin Williams of Burley, was born March 13, 2020.

Ladd Chandler Johnson, son of Chandler Johnson and Cort Johnson of Twin Falls, was born March 14, 2020.

Quentin Timothy Mark, son of Rebecca and James Mark of Kimberly, was born March 15, 2020.

Iker Javier Pena-Payan, son of Maria Valle and Jose Pena of Wendell, was born March 16, 2020.

Gala Comeron Fernandes, daughter of Jonatan Manuel Fernandes and Xurde Comeron Fernandez of Twin Falls, was born March 16, 2020.

Hollyn Tillee Lassen, daughter of Danielle and Tyler Lassen of Twin Falls, was born March 16, 2020.

Stetson J.D. Harris, son of Krista and Bryan Christopher Harris of Jerome, was born March 16, 2020.

Ezra Lee MacFee, son of Stefani and Chris MacFee of Gooding, was born March 17, 2020.

Camila Diaz, daughter of Janeth Lopez and Martin Diaz of Wendell, was born March 17, 2020.