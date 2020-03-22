Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Xareni Mendez, daughter of Mayle G. Mendez-Solis of Gooding, was born March 11, 2020.
Lily Leigh Faulkner, daughter of Jena Leigh and Steve Lee Faulkner of Jerome, was born March 12, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Brooks Carlton Chase Atkins, son of Serenity and Riley Atkins of Twin Falls, was born March 11, 2020.
Paityn Shiri King, daughter of Jacqlyn Hyler King and Corey Michael King of Kimberly, was born March 11, 2020.
Michael Anthony Pulizzi II, son of Tollie Pulizzi and Michael Pulizzi I of Twin Falls, was born March 12, 2020.
Macy Jean Holt, daughter of Morgan Alane and Trevor Rae Holt of Twin Falls, was born March 12, 2020.
Ruby Scarlett Cuevas, daughter of Ciara Mendez and Eric Cuevasof Elko, Nevada, was born March 12, 2020.
Kallym McCoy Thompson, son of Chandra Thompson and Matt Thompson of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born March 13, 2020.
Kannon Seth Nield, son of Sylvia Ann and Kennith Seth Nield of Gooding, was born March 13, 2020.
Kaia Jo Williams, daughter of McKensie and Dustin Williams of Burley, was born March 13, 2020.
Ladd Chandler Johnson, son of Chandler Johnson and Cort Johnson of Twin Falls, was born March 14, 2020.
Quentin Timothy Mark, son of Rebecca and James Mark of Kimberly, was born March 15, 2020.
Iker Javier Pena-Payan, son of Maria Valle and Jose Pena of Wendell, was born March 16, 2020.
Gala Comeron Fernandes, daughter of Jonatan Manuel Fernandes and Xurde Comeron Fernandez of Twin Falls, was born March 16, 2020.
Hollyn Tillee Lassen, daughter of Danielle and Tyler Lassen of Twin Falls, was born March 16, 2020.
Stetson J.D. Harris, son of Krista and Bryan Christopher Harris of Jerome, was born March 16, 2020.
Ezra Lee MacFee, son of Stefani and Chris MacFee of Gooding, was born March 17, 2020.
Camila Diaz, daughter of Janeth Lopez and Martin Diaz of Wendell, was born March 17, 2020.
Laynee Mae Lopes, daughter of Rachelle and Eric Lopes of Shoshone, was born March 17, 2020.
Blakely Layne Teske, daughter of Stephanie Michelle and Lance Kade Teske of Twin Falls, was born March 17, 2020.
Echo Rose Brake, daughter of Lucinda Crowley-Hodges and Tristan Brake of Jerome, was born March 18, 2020.
Sabrina Elsje Hebener, daughter of Sara Elsje and Brandon Robert Hebener of Castleford, was born March 18, 2020.