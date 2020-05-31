Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Chester Mark Abernathy, son of Jessica Elizabeth and Lamar James Abernathy of Gooding, was born May 13, 2020.
Angel Daniel Mojica, son of Abrianna Rangel and Shawn Mojica of Jackpot, Nevada, was born May 20, 2020.
Jaime M. Montoya Gonzalez, son of Marina Gonzalez and Jamie Montoya Martinez of Shoshone, was born May 20, 2020.
Anthony Escobedo, son of Francis and Alex Escobedo of Jerome, was born May 21, 2020.
Lizbeth Marez, daughter of Luz Maria Ayala and Arturo Marez of Jerome, was born May 25, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic ValleyMcKaden Robert Huse, son of Marisol Perez-Gamino and Tanner Huse of Twin Falls, was born May 20, 2020.
Victoria Lynn Reeves, daughter of Lisa and Jeremy Reeves of Castleford, was born May 21, 2020.
Adelia Caton Snyder, daughter of Paydon Overton and Kory Snyder of Filer, was born May 21, 2020.
Kinsley Rosabella Felipe-Gonzalez, daughter of Brenda Gonzalez Vargas and Juan Carlos Felipe-Vazquez of Twin Falls, was born May 21, 2020.
Avarea Eleanor Korb, daughter of Sydney and Troy Korb of Twin Falls, was born May 22, 2020.
Remington Cash Fjeld, daughter of Joanna Early of Twin Falls, was born May 22, 2020.
Ezra Glen Nelson, son of Jessie and Bron Nelson of Kimberly, was born May 22, 2020.
Ariah Jo Russell, daughter of Hannah Ihler and Dustin Russell of Twin Falls, was born May 22, 2020.
James Ron Rasmussen, son of Ashley and Jordan Rasmussen of Filer, was born May 24, 2020.
James Paul Hamilton, son of Mollee and Matt Hamilton of Twin Falls, was born May 24, 2020.
Sebastian Bernal, son of Maria Bernal Valencia and Jesus Mario Bernal of Gooding, was born May 24, 2020.
Mila Dawn Brutsky, daughter of Whitney Jones and Michael Brutsky of Twin Falls, was born May 25, 2020.
Rylie Jewel Gonzalez, daughter of Kimberly and Chris Gonzalez of Wendell, was born May 25, 2020.
Jessie Emily Lomeli, daughter of Liliana Martinez and Luis Lomeli of Jerome, was born May 26, 2020.
Ella Rose Hudson, daughter of Nicole and Brett Hudson of Jerome, was born May 26, 2020.
Miken Reid Cobb, son of Whitney and Tyler Cobb of Carlin, Nevada, was born May 26, 2020.
Kiyara Levene Fries, daughter of Ashlann V. Fries and Timothy L. Fries of Twin Falls, was born May 27, 2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.