St. Luke’s Jerome
Kysen Judd Gulick, son of Aleah Montalvan and Travis Gulick of Jerome, was born Nov. 1, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Gracie Rae Alger, daughter of Amanda Marie and Garret Lee Roy Alger of Filer, was born Nov. 1, 2018.
Tucker Jack Latimer, son of Kristina Lynn O’Neill-Latimer and Drew Jack Swigert Latimer of Challis, was born Nov. 1, 2018.
Paxton Colby Marolf, son of Patricia Lynn Striker and Richard Dee Marolf of Wendell, was born Nov. 1, 2018.
Oliver Elliott Salas, son of Deanna Marie Miller and Arturo Salas of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 2, 2018.
Emerie Grace Owens and Kaylee Brooke Owens, twin daughters of Alixandra Rae and Nathan Randle Owens of Twin Falls, were born Nov. 2, 2018.
Anahi Leilani Ramirez, daughter of Wendy Farfan and Jorge Ramirez Arteaga of Hazelton, was born Nov. 3, 2018.
Dustin Taylor Boyd, son of Leigh Erin and Spencer Brayden Boyd of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 4, 2018.
Oliver Jonas Sojka, son of Rebecca Nichole Mills Sojka and Casey Jaye Sojka of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 4, 2018.
Evianna Catalina-Rose Cortes, daughter of Liliana Limon Cortes of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 5, 2018.
Julian Lee Salazar, son of Jazmin Flores-Frayre and Lee Edward Salazar of Elko, Nev., was born Nov. 5, 2018.
Helen Ruth Peavler, daughter of Deborah Yakiyna Peavler and Eric Allen Peavler of Bliss, was born Nov. 5, 2018.
Rosetta Grace Sonderegger, daughter of Afton McKenzie and Evan Bruce Sonderegger of Kimberly, was born Nov. 5, 2018.
Joleen Aurea Ocampo, daughter of Bonnie Mae and Jesus Ocampo of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 5, 2018.
Kentucky Golden Stock, son of Emily Jean and Spencer Golden Stock of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 6, 2018.
