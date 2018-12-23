St. Luke’s Jerome
Reagan Grace Daley, daughter of Ashley and Braxton Daley of Kimberly, was born Dec. 12, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Victor Mateo Haller-Doria III, son of Nathalia Sarai Doria-Velasco and Victor Alexis Haller-Cruz Jr. of Moscow, was born Dec. 14, 2018.
Cassian Elias Ririe-Hopkins, son of Sarah Emily Ririe and Dorian Steven Hopkins of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 14, 2018.
Dawson Wayne Wagner, son of Jessica Monique and Ryan Andrew Wagner of Buhl, was born Dec. 14, 2018.
Suvam Magar, son of Som Maya Magar and Himal Magar of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 14, 2018.
Janexi Rangel, daughter of Jarelie Rangel and Miguel Angel Rangel Mendoza of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 14, 2018.
Brighton Jul George, son of Bonnie Claire and Brett Jason George of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 15, 2018.
Ramsey Glenn Allred, son of Sarah Elizabeth and Matthew David Allred of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 15, 2018.
Samantha Jean White, daughter of Sara Rose White and Kevin Gardner White of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 15, 2018.
Braelyn Elizabeth Loya, daughter of Celene Dianne Loya and Jose Luis Loya Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 16, 2018.
Wyatt Avery Allen Ramirez, son of Ruby Annette Lynn Ramirez and James Louis Ramirez of Jerome, was born Dec. 16, 2018.
Joel Alonso Jimenez, son of Leslie Nicole Hernandez and Ricky Jimenez Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 17, 2018.
Matthew Von Gonzales, son of Jeannette Sanguino Juarez and Jose Arturto Gonzales of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 17, 2018.
Layla Marie Burgoyne, daughter of Danielle Coffey and Brandon Lee Burgoyne of Kimberly, was born Dec. 17, 2018.
Beckett Clay Adams, son of Cherice De Adams and John David Adams of Kimberly, was born Dec. 17, 2018.
Niko Tobias Torres, son of Liliana Perez and Alejandro Torres of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 18, 2018.
Alonial Rai, son of Renuka Rai and Keshar Singh Rai of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 18, 2018.
Damian Alexander Marlow, son of Michelle Renae and Qin Anthony Marlow of Filer, was born Dec. 19, 2018.
