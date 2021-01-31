 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals
Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Angel Santiago Cervantes Rodriguez

  • , son of Josseline Fabiola Rodriguez Alvizurez and Cesar Octavio Cervantes Lopez of Jerome, was born Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Luke’s Magic ValleyNathaniel Phillip Perttula

  • , son of Sharissa Perttula and Daniel Perttula of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 21, 2021.

Amirah Ella Grace Monje

  • , daughter of Michael Jessi Carter and Marcos Nicholas Monje of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 21, 2021.

Khota Koii Alan Smith

  • , son of Alexus Young and Austin Smith of Paul, was born Jan. 21, 2021.

Jerico Waylon Baithavong

  • , son of Alisha Baithavong and Jalon Baithavong of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 22, 2021.

Natallie Zoe Contreras

  • , daughter of Yomara Lara and Jorge Contreras Jr. of Burley, was born Jan. 22, 2021.

Kaleb Jacoby Stewart

  • , son of Karen Stewart and John Stewart of Eden, was born Jan. 23, 2021.

Eric Oliver Isaacs

  • , son of Bridget Isaacs and Kai Isaacs of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 24, 2021.

Emma Jade Sotelo

  • , daughter of Jessica Ray Carroll and Guillermo G. Sotelo of Kimberly, was born Jan. 24, 2021.

Rhett Robert Ellison

  • , son of Amy Ellison and Jared Ellison of Elko, Nevada, was born Jan. 25, 2021.

Santos Reyes Hernandez

  • , son of Arian Schnur and Edgar Hernandez of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 26, 2021.

Beau Raymond Nicklas

  • , son of Chloe Eccles and Danny Nicklas of Buhl, was born Jan. 26, 2021.

Rowyn Mae Pruitt, daughter of Danyel Pruitt and Seth Pruitt of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 27, 2021.

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
