Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Ezlyn Bernal-Vega, daughter of Jalis Loaiza and Simon Bernal of Gooding, was born March 19, 2020.​

St. Luke’s Magic Valley​

Clyde Red Thompson, son of Heidi and Davis Thompson of Twin Falls, was born March 19, 2020.

Amari Gianni Orozco, son of Elicia Leal and Omar Orozco of Burley, was born March 20, 2020.

Madelyn Aniece German, daughter of Michelle and Jess German of Jerome, was born March 21, 2020.

Elizabeth Gail Haubrock, daughter of Danyelle S. Haubrock of Twin Falls, was born March 21, 2020.

Hazely Danielle Byrd, daughter of Jesalyn and Evan Byrd​ of Twin Falls, was born March 21, 2020.

Ellie Mae Hankel, daughter of Whitney and Adam Hankel of Wendell, was born March 21, 2020.

Hailey Faith Heil, daughter of Tiffany Tucker and Jason Heil of Twin Falls, was born March 23, 2020.

Ivey Stevenson, daughter of Shae and Benjamin Stevenson of Gooding, was born March 24, 2020.

