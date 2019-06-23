St. Luke’s Jerome
Enzo Marcus Heath, son of Kelsi and Griffin Heath of Twin Falls, was born June 12, 2019.
Erick Yahir Bedolla Rodriguez, son of Lucia Rodriguez Cervantes and Tiburcio Bedolla Vargus, was born June 13, 2019.
Aurora Najera Gutierrez, daughter of Ilse Giovanna Gutierrez Sanchez and Omar Alejandro Najera Coutino of Jerome, was born June 15, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Muhtasib Ali Algack Ismail, son of Mouda Dawood and Ali Ismail of Twin Falls, was born June 12, 2019.
Kendall Aubrey Owens, daughter of Kelsie Linn Hendrickson and Jeremiah Robert Owens of Twin Falls, was born June 12, 2019.
Connor James Wilson, son of Kelly Marie and Matthew James Wilson of Twin Falls, was born June 12, 2019.
Hamzah Harun, son of Husnara Binti Mohamad Rafik and Harun Bin Ali of Twin Falls, was born June 13, 2019.
Francisco Torres Rangel, son of Mairele Rangel Pineda and Francisco Torres Romero of Twin Falls, was born June 13, 2019.
Kindri Ann Prudent, daughter of Jessica Beth Prudent and Jene Francis Prudent III of Twin Falls, was born June 13, 2019.
Henry Thomas Humphries, son of Cassandra and Shane Christian Humphries of Jerome, was born June 14, 2019.
Zaylee Ray Scott, daughter of Ashlee Marie and Casey William Scott of Twin Falls, was born June 14, 2019.
Emmett Casey Munson, son of Jessikka Olivia and Dylan Michael Munson of Twin Falls, was born June 14, 2019.
Mateo Ramiro Gaytan-Kaser, son of Kyra Alexandria Gaytan-Kaser and Jesus Ramiro Gaytan-Ochoa of Twin Falls, was born June 14, 2019.
Atlas Cruz Torres, son of Briyana Elizabeth Torres and Rolando Rafieal Richard Torres Jr. of Twin Falls, was born June 14, 2019.
Chayton Oliver Ray Creek, son of Bailey J.S. Creek and Ashley Dawn-Marie Creek of Twin Falls, was born June 14, 2019.
Lucas David Inocencio, son of Jonni Shirrell Pamplona and Davis Edward Inocencio of Gooding, was born June 15, 2019.
Leodoro Alvarez-Perez, son of Lucero Perez Gallegos and Leodoro Alvarez of Jerome, was born June 15, 2019.
Kaelem Seth Theberge, son of Natasha Patricia and Chad Michael Theberge of Twin Falls, was born June 15, 2019.
Asher Clyde Siver, son of Rikki Lela Benedictus and Jerrod Scott Siver of Filer, was born June 16, 2019.
Kyson Mark Montgomery, son of Ciarra and Mark Montgomery of Fairfield, was born June 17, 2019.
Thaxton Levi Fairchild, son of Whitney and Dallas Fairchild of Kimberly, was born June 18, 2019.
