Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Isabella Gomez Andrade, daughter of Kelly Gomez Ayala and Jairo Ferreira Andrade of Bliss, was born Oct. 2, 2020.
Seth Eric Traughber, son of Stephanie Reeves and Shaun Traughber of Jerome, was born Oct. 8, 2020.
Cooper Merkle, son of Chandra and Jesse Merkle of Kimberly, was born Oct. 9, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Ila Mae Young and Jake Grey Young, daughter and son of Hilaree Young and Jake Young of Heyburn, was born Oct. 8, 2020.
Francisco Sanchez Jr., son of Maria Cristina Sanchez-Godinez and Francisco Sanchez of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 8, 2020.
Raylan James Pendley, son of Hailey Orton and Devin Pendley of Kimberly, was born Oct. 9, 2020.
Aaliyah McKenzie Sotelo, daughter of Nikki Lynn Sotelo and Guillermo Guadalupe Sotelo of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 10, 2020.
Jacob Douglas McClain, son of Georginne McClain Brody McClain of Kimberly, was born Oct. 10, 2020.
Nya Lynn Edwards, daughter of Vernice Stone and Benjamin Edwards of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 12, 2020.
Jordan Santiago Martinez, son of Ana Silvia Guadarrama and Jose F. Martinez of Kimberly, was born Oct. 12, 2020.
Revan Arthur Peterson, son of Ashly Reanna Peterson and Garrett Wayne Peterson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 14, 2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.