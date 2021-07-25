 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals
Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Kaelani Lynne Slone, daughter to TeeAnna Sloe and James Slone of Jerome, was born on July 14, 2021.

Valeria Samara Martinez Diaz, daughter to Xochiti Diaz Valenciano and Luis Martinez Ruiz of Wendell, was born on July 15, 2021.

Palmer Levi Farnsworth, son to Kristina Farnsworth and Skyler Farnsworth of Jerome, was born on July 16, 2021.

Kai William Irving, son to Mara Howard and Kody Irving of Jerome, was born on July 18, 2021.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Estrella Angela Delgado Adams, daughter to LaRey Adams of Twin Falls, was born on July 18, 2021.

Armani Louie Vazquez, son to Maria Luisa Vazquez and Benjamin Vazquez of Twin Falls, was born on July 20, 2021.

Shiloh Emesé Hetherington, daughter to Sophie Marosvari and Brant Hetherington of Twin Falls, was born on July 21, 2021.

— TIMES-NEWS

