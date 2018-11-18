St. Luke’s Jerome
Ashton Travis Giles, son of Madison Giles and Corbyn Carnell of Jerome, was born Nov. 5, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Thayden John Morris, son of Kayanna Marquette King and Tyler Michael Morris of Spring Creek, Nev., was born Nov. 6, 2018.
Emma Elaine Shull, daughter of Laura Mae Mills and Duran Scott Shull of Jerome, was born Nov. 7, 2018.
Avery Joel Willes, son of Desiree Jean and Richard David Willes of Jerome, was born Nov. 7, 2018.
Elliott Magena Pavlovic, daughter of Kendall Marie Tsakiris and Sanjin Pavlovic of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 8, 2018.
Ramses Eliseo Castillo, son of Anagiselle Garcia and Carlos Emmanuel Castillo of Hazelton, was born Nov. 8, 2018.
Braylin Kahlacie Grata, daughter of Timberlee June Burkhardt and Christopher Daniel Grata of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 8, 2018.
Gracie Jo Van Wagenen, daughter of Brea Anna and Michael Alan Van Wagenen of Kimberly, was born Nov. 9, 2018.
Katelynn Myla Eudave, daughter of Mikayla Marie Clark and Bernardo Jr. Eudave of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 10, 2018.
Jacob Landeros, son of Simona Rojas and Juan De Dios Landeros of Burley, was born Nov. 10, 2018.
Bentley Alan Robb, son of Cheyene Lee Robb of Gooding, was born Nov. 10, 2018.
Ivan Garcia-Reyes, son of Katie Garcia and Noe Garcia-Avila of Shoshone, was born Nov. 10, 2018.
Zaid Arizmendi, son of Fatima Denisse Guadalupe Villagran Castaneda and Sergio Arizmendi Guadarrama of Gooding, was born Nov. 10, 2018.
Dezmond Mendoza, son of J’Lynn and Bo Mendoza of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 11, 2018.
River Wayne Ford, son of Amerae Marie Pendleton and David Ford of Hazelton, was born Nov. 12, 2018.
Oliver Rohn Hobson, son of Mechelle Amber and Lief Arik Hobson of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 13, 2018.
Autumn Rose Malvaez, daughter of Heather Alexandria Mason Stanovich and Francisco Rafael Malvaez of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 13, 2018.
