Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Briana Charlotte Suazo Moncada, daughter of Reyna Isabel Moncada Garcia and Jairo Daniel Suazo Mejia of Jerome, was born Jan. 20, 2021.
Mariana Dalett Morales, daughter of Julia Yamilex Alvarez Gutierrez and Daniel Morales Bonilla of Jerome, was born Jan. 27, 2021.
Amelia Indie Flores, daughter of Baylee Schroeder and Jose Flores of Jerome, was born Feb. 1, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Mailey Cardona, daughter of Alicia Cardona and Nixon Cardona of Gooding, was born Jan. 28, 2021.
Lydia Candida Gutierrez, daughter of Melissa Gutierrez and Greg Gutierrez of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 28, 2021.
Elliott Arlo Bird, son of Abby Bird and Brady Bird of Filer, was born Jan. 29, 2021.
Hajhras Al Zohiry, son of Noor Al Zuhairi and Samer Al Zohiry of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 29, 2021.
Loralei Katherine Irving, daughter of Megan Irving and William Irving of Gooding, was born Jan. 29, 2021.
Treygen Archie Thompson, son of Kodi LaDawn Thompson and Joseph Archie Thompson of Buhl, was born Jan. 30, 2021.
Charlotte James Quintana, daughter of Bailey Nicole Martin and Taylor James Quintana of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 30, 2021.
Mylo Lichfield, son of Lisa Lichfield and Robert Lichfield of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 1, 2021.
Alicia Anna Catherene Morrow, daughter of Nikita Renealle Morrow and Chase David Morrow of Buhl, was born Feb. 1, 2021.
Gloria Josephine Story, daughter of Gabby Martinez and Michael Story of Wendell, was born Feb. 2, 2021.
Rebel Jo Kay-J Walters, daughter of Madison Walters and Shawn Walters of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 2, 2021.
Lincoln Chase Wiedmeier, daughter of Kayla Wiedmeier and Kristopher Wiedmeier of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 2, 2021.
Ewan Harley Goodwin, son of Elisabeth Goodwin and Christian Goodwin of Twin Fallls, was born Feb. 2, 2021.
Maximus Coy Tolle, son of Kaitlyn Tolle and Coy Tolle of Hazelton, was born Feb. 2, 2021.
Savannah Sue Lancaster, daughter of Lacey Lancaster and Matthew Lancaster of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 3, 2021.
Galilea Valdez-Garcia, daughter of Erica Valdez and Juan Carlos Valdez of Gooding, was born Feb. 3, 2021.