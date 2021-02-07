Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

Charlotte James Quintana, daughter of Bailey Nicole Martin and Taylor James Quintana of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 30, 2021.

Mylo Lichfield, son of Lisa Lichfield and Robert Lichfield of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 1, 2021.

Alicia Anna Catherene Morrow, daughter of Nikita Renealle Morrow and Chase David Morrow of Buhl, was born Feb. 1, 2021.

Gloria Josephine Story, daughter of Gabby Martinez and Michael Story of Wendell, was born Feb. 2, 2021.

Rebel Jo Kay-J Walters, daughter of Madison Walters and Shawn Walters of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 2, 2021.

Lincoln Chase Wiedmeier, daughter of Kayla Wiedmeier and Kristopher Wiedmeier of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 2, 2021.

Ewan Harley Goodwin, son of Elisabeth Goodwin and Christian Goodwin of Twin Fallls, was born Feb. 2, 2021.

Maximus Coy Tolle, son of Kaitlyn Tolle and Coy Tolle of Hazelton, was born Feb. 2, 2021.

Savannah Sue Lancaster, daughter of Lacey Lancaster and Matthew Lancaster of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 3, 2021.

Galilea Valdez-Garcia, daughter of Erica Valdez and Juan Carlos Valdez of Gooding, was born Feb. 3, 2021.

