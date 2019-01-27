St. Luke’s Jerome
Penelope Turner, daughter of Alyssa Ruiz and Thomas Turner of Jerome, was born Jan. 19, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Aaron Eli Arevalo, son of Ariana Lizbeth Arevalo and Jose Luis Arevalo Jr. of Murtaugh, was born Jan. 16, 2019.
Vera Grace Kennedy and Claire Amelia Kennedy, twin daughters of Meagan Leshay Kennedy and Ashton Mychael Kennedy of Twin Falls, were born Jan. 16, 2019.
Sage River Watson, son of Melissa Sue and Sean Michael Watson of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 17, 2019.
Paris Honey Rojas Paz, daughter of Juleeza Maria Del Socorro Paz and Eric Ezequiel Rojas of Jerome, was born Jan. 18, 2019.
Stevie Lynn Bennett, daughter of Audrey Kay and Brogan Lynn Bennett of Gooding, was born Jan. 18, 2019.
Ezra James Carpenter, son of Meghan Elizabeth and Joel Curtis Carpenter of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 18, 2019.
Aurora Jaydean Henson, daughter of Ashley Jaydean Singleton and Jesse Allen Henson of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 19, 2019.
Sandra Mahar Hameed, daughter of Luma Majid Hatem and Mahar Rasheed Hameed of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 20, 2019.
RoseLynn Jolene Clifford, daughter of Rebecca Jo-Rose Robson and Michael Paul Clifford of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 20, 2019.
Beau Taylor Doxey, son of Meagan Cassidy Doxey and Taylor J. Doxey of Kimberly, was born Jan. 20, 2019.
Mateo Aaron Nieto, son of Leticia Martinez Nieto and Flaviano Rodrigues Nieto of Filer, was born Jan. 21, 2019.
Evelynn Jean Randall, daughter of Taushia Lei and Jeremiah Jason Randall of Hansen, was born Jan. 21, 2019.
Jaylen Rivas, daughter of Lilia Celene Prado Huerta and Francisco Javier Rivas Quintero of Wells, Nev., was born Jan. 21, 2019.
Leilani Rain Ramirez-Solis, daughter of Mallory Rain Solis and Jose Alejandro Ramirez-Aguilar of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 21, 2019.
Grayson Paul Murphy, son of Allison Nicole Munns and Joshua Shane Murphy of Jerome, was born Jan. 21, 2019.
Josiah Dana Ehrmantraut, son of Kindra Lynn and Courtney Adrian Ehrmantraut of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 21, 2019.
Angeline Jane Gilmartin, daughter of Amanda Jean and Ezra James Gilmartin of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 21, 2019.
Hazel Iris Harris, daughter of Sara Ruth and Jacob Clinton Harris of Jerome, was born Jan. 22, 2019.
Willow Avery Miller, daughter of Tiara Leigh and Tyler John Miller of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 22, 2019.
Landon Lindford Baird, son of Hana Grace and Shane Linford Baird of Jerome, was born Jan. 23, 2019.
Meilani Esparza, daughter of Jayleen Miller and David Esparza of Jerome, was born Jan. 23, 2019.
Evelynn Rose Newell, daughter of Katheran Ellen Hacking and Michael Allen Newell Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 23, 2019.
Gabriel Abelardo Nieto, son of Chloe Aragon and Inder Nieto of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 23, 2019.
