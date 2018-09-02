St. Luke’s Jerome
Maximilian Matteo Chavez, son of Esmeralda and Isidro Chavez of Jerome, was born Aug. 24, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Jeremiah Michael Schwoob, son of Monica Marie Quesada and Cameron Michael Schwoob of Gooding, was born Aug. 16, 2018.
Andre Tellez and Armani Tellez, twin sons of Crystal Mendez and Omar Tellez of Twin Falls, were born Aug. 16, 2018.
Noah Kai Fennewald, son of Rosa Marie Rico Diaz and David William Fennewald of Filer, was born Aug. 17, 2018.
Z’kia Lynn Scott, daughter of Kara Lynn Fiscus and Johnnie Scott of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 17, 2018.
Samuel Declan Isaacs, son of Bridget Helen and Kai Trevor Isaacs of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 18, 2018.
Jaclyn Jean Beard, daughter of Alyssa Calleen Jolley and David Patrick Beard of Buhl, was born Aug. 18, 2018.
Lyle Evan Brown, son of Talhan Renee and Evan Angelo Brown of Elko, Nev., was born Aug. 19, 2018.
Grace Harper Martinez, daughter of Kailey Victoria and John Carlos Martinez of Spring Creek, Nev., was born Aug. 19, 2018.
Ireland Rose West, daughter of Tiffany Alexandra Barbier and Michael Royce West of Buhl, was born Aug. 21, 2018.
Ezekiel Prince Ichokwan, son of Makrin Mineuo and Mineo C. Ichokwan of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 22, 2018.
Roczan Michael Pittman, son of Mersadize Lafayette Pittman and Michael Keith Pittman of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 23, 2018.
Radley Jean Brown, daughter of Kimberly Lynne and Dakota Race Brown of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 23, 2018.
Jemme Kristine Darrington, daughter of Sarah Ann and Terry W. Darrington of Filer, was born Aug. 23, 2018.
Linkin Addison Guiles, son of Alexis Breanna and Jake Addison Guiles of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 23, 2018.
Oaklee Kay Falls, daughter of Karmyn Ryle and Cody Allen Falls of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 24, 2018.
Kynlie Pearl McDaniel, daughter of Hannah Marie and Landon Jody McDaniel of Filer, was born Aug. 24, 2018.
Alexander Shae Mortensen, son of Telisha Renae and Jeffrey Robert Mortensen of Wendell, was born Aug. 24, 2018.
Lillian Anastasia West, daughter of Vanessa Camille West and Kelly Andrew West Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 24, 2018.
Isabella Rose Setoki, daughter of Mariela Esmeralda Diaz and Keil Solomone Setoki of Murtaugh, was born Aug. 24, 2018.
Layla Mubarak, daughter of Aisha Ilyasu Imam and Mubarak Muhammad Tukur of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 24, 2018.
Victoria Martinez, daughter of Alejandra and Roberto Martinez of Jerome, was born Aug. 25, 2018.
Ariana Sofia Centeno, daughter of Yolanda Centeno and Noe Centeno Hernandez of Kimberly, was born Aug. 25, 2018.
Greyson Michael Villasenor, son of Mallory LaRae and Tony Villasenor of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 25, 2018.
Xander Michael Ottley, son of Jessica Annette Johnson and Logan Mitchell Ottley of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 26, 2018.
Jeremiah Richard Dale Campbell, son of Natasha Naomi Campbell of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 26, 2018.
Haylee Scarlett Drury, daughter of Sarah Elizabeth and Woody Charles Drury of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 27, 2018.
Steinbeck Lee Guthrie, son of Kansas Lee Guthrie and Danny Howard Guthrie Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 27, 2018.
Slater Erin Bartschi, son of Savanna Dee Ann King and Jake Erin Bartschi of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 28, 2018.
Kaiden Itheal Eaglin May, son of Kathryn Lynsey May of Paul was born Aug. 29, 2018.
Eveny Aaliyah Vera, daughter of Armida Vera and Jose De Jesus Vera Castrejon of Gooding, was born Aug. 29, 2018.
Knox Ronnie Lawrence, son of Amanda Lynn and David Matthew Lawrence of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 29, 2018.
Ethan Bradley Bedke, son of Molly Jill and Derek Scott Bedke of Burley, was born Aug. 29, 2018.
Aria Nichole Mendez, daughter of Candice Nichole and Richard Ariel Mendez of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 29, 2018.
River Ann Rovig, daughter of Alexis Ann Kiesig and Joe Adam Rovig of Hazelton, was born Aug. 29, 2018.
