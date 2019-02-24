St. Luke’s Jerome
Pacey John Brown, son of Melissa Brown of Shoshone, was born Feb. 10, 2019.
Isabella Nicole Ramirez, daughter of Edweena and Jorge Ramirez of Jerome, was born Feb. 11, 2019.
Zenobio Ozias Botello, son of Amanda Richardson and Gerardo Botello of Jerome, was born Feb. 11, 2019.
Benson Theodore Burk, son of Jessica and Matt Burk of Jerome, was born Feb. 12, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Ryder Randy King Garcia, son of Kyanna Nicole Garcia of Glenns Ferry, was born Feb. 11, 2019.
Mateo Melquiades Valencia Quiterio, son of Luisa Quiterio and Alejandro Valencia of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 12, 2019.
Kiara Nichole Booth, daughter of Ashley Nichole and Theran Douglas Booth of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 14, 2019.
Ireland Amber Colon, daughter of Alexis Magdalena Martinez and Jordan David Colon of Jerome, was born Feb. 14, 2019.
Ellery Maxine Marie Fischer, daughter of Shayla Shyann and Kameron Lee Fischer of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 14, 2019.
Rio Alexandria Hall-Torrez, daughter of Karina Guadalupe Torrez and Phillip Michael Hall of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 14, 2019.
Mariana Torres, daughter of Jessica Martinez and Raymondo Torres of Jerome, was born Feb. 14, 2019.
Romeo Elias Vargas, son of Mariah Joann Garza and Rudy Bahena Vargas of Gooding, was born Feb. 14, 2019.
Jaxon Curtis Beed, son of Alexis Natasha and Devin Carl Beed of Kimberly, was born Feb. 15, 2019.
Xitali Anna Crespo, daughter of Andrea Emilia Alarcon and Gerardo Josef Crespo of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 15, 2019.
Zoey Quinn Hicks, daughter of Alexandra Hicks and Zackery Pierce Hicks of Jerome, was born Feb. 15, 2019.
Ryver Marie Ross, daughter of Myranda Marie Ross of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 15, 2019.
Luke Rivers Unruh, son of Shonalee Regehr Unruh and Nolan Reed Unruh of Buhl, was born Feb. 15, 2019.
Alexander Madrigal Guzman, son of Maria Guadalupe Guzman Hernandez and Francisco Madrigal Villicana of Jerome, was born Feb. 16, 2019.
Ramiro Paz Vivanco, son of Marie Sol Vivanco and Heriberto Paz of Rupert, was born Feb. 16, 2019.
Danna Aileen Macias Lucatero, daughter of Lizbeth Lucatero Torres and Jose Armando Macias Eudabe of Jerome, was born Feb. 17, 2019.
Gianna Luna Rodriguez, daughter of Tania Rodriguez and Pedro Rodriguez Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 17, 2019.
Teagan Dawn Deuel, daughter of Hanna Elizabeth and Tyler Stephen Deuel of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 20, 2019.
Kaleb Wyatt Foley, son of Alisha Lynn and Michael Anthoney Foley of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 20, 2019.
Brylie Grace Wiebe, daughter of Lisa Michelle and Van Michael Wiebe of Filer, was born Feb. 20, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.