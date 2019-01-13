St. Luke’s Jerome
Angelique Elize Iniguez, daughter of Gloria and Eduardo Iniguez of Jerome, was born Jan. 2, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Yeleny Xiomara Carmona, daughter of Nancy Carmona-Rico of Buhl, was born Jan. 3, 2019.
Lilly-May Deloam Denton, daughter of Kaitlynn Jane Thompson and Jason Lee Denton of Kimberly, was born Jan. 3, 2019.
Axl Eugene Ash, son of Amanda Lyn and Torin Christopher Ash of Filer, was born Jan. 4, 2019.
Jayce Ruger Ray Bell, son of Chantelle Alexis Shields and Jacob Robert Bell of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 4, 2019.
Kysson Leon Overton, son of Amber Lynn and Nicholas William Overton of Jerome, was born Jan. 5, 2019.
Grant Asher Drummond, son of Jessica Brooke and William Joseph Drummond of Filer, was born Jan. 5, 2019.
Blaze D. Scott, son of Dalene Marie Studyvin and Spencer Dan Scott of Jerome, was born Jan. 7, 2019.
Julian Isaiah Garcia, son of Maili Leialoha Dumont and Rudy Ryan Garcia of Gooding, was born Jan. 7, 2019.
Josiah Emiliano Arroyo, son of Lucila Arroyo and Carlos Eliceo Arroyo of Buhl, was born Jan. 8, 2019.
Aaron Miguel Mendoza, son of Deisi Martinez and Miguel Mendoza of Hagerman, was born Jan. 8, 2019.
Ivy Ward, daughter of Danielle and Lance Dean Ward of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 8, 2019.
Emersyn Grace Boyd, daughter of Hannah Noel and Christopher Ryan Boyd of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 8, 2019.
Kason Max Nebeker, son of Rebekah Lynn and Lance Roy Nebeker of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 8, 2019.
Zane Rodney Cooper, son of Morgan Kalise and Tory Robert Cooper of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 8, 2019.
Maebry Marcelene Hall, daughter of Collette Marie and Jett Paul William Hall of Jerome, was born Jan. 9, 2019.
