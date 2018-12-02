St. Luke’s Jerome
Carlos Elias Herrera, son of Helena and Christopher G.V. Herrera of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 16, 2018.
Edgar Alfredo Aguilar Bedolla, son of Wendy Bedolla Olayo and Carlos Alfredo Aguilar Q. of Wendell, was born Nov. 16, 2018.
Lily-Ann Piersol, daughter of Taryn and James Piersol of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 23, 2018.
Aydan Michael Reynaga, son of Perla and Jason Reynaga of Jerome, was born Nov. 24, 2018.
Quinnlei Blu-Noelle Patten, daughter of Caitlin Diana and Nicholas Quinn Patten of Buhl, was born Nov. 26, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Lenny James Paiz-Gunn, son of Elizabeth Benitez Paiz and Tyler James Gunn of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 19, 2018.
Eli Bryan McKay, son of Ashley Josephine and Joshua Devon McKay of Jerome, was born Nov. 19, 2018.
Camden Lee Burrell, son of Olivia Katherine and Cody Lee Burrell of Gooding, was born Nov. 19, 2018.
Bostyn Paige Regehr, daughter of Lana Marie and Kale Michael Regehr of Buhl, was born Nov. 19, 2018.
Taliesin Michael Wilson, son of Nichole Lynn and Michael Robert Wilson of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 19, 2018.
Aryela Elena Vielmas-Borrayo, daughter of Vanessa Renea Borrayo and Alejandro Vielmas of Jerome, was born Nov. 19, 2018.
Jace Rowan Clement, son of Courtney Joyce Jones and Connor Michael Clement of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 20, 2018.
Octavia Lynn Marie Evangelista, daughter of Jade Elizabeth and Timmothy Lee Evangelista of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 20, 2018.
Violet Grace Tobiason, daughter of Amber Valentine Tobiason and Stanley Woodrow Tobiason III of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 21, 2018.
Thomas Darin Chidester, son of Alayna Irene and Zachary Aaron Chidester of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 21, 2018.
Halsten James Roehl, son of Lacey Ann Muir and Wesley John Roehl of Jerome, was born Nov. 21, 2018.
Landon William Clark, son of Kelsi Lynn and Justin William Clark of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 22, 2018.
Atlas Andrew Mattoon, son of Kayla Marie Hill and Bryce Donald Mattoon of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 22, 2018.
Barbara Anne Johnson, daughter of Kayla Ann and William Jaynes Johnson of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 25, 2018.
Tristan Boyd Muscato, son of Deo Maya Gurung and Danny Boyd Muscato Jr. of Filer, was born Nov. 26, 2018.
Zayden Ray Flores, son of Maribel Esquivel and Ramon Jr. Flores of Jerome, was born Nov. 26, 2018.
Chayse Alexandyr McDonough, son of Heidi Rana McDaniel and John Phillip McDonough of Wendell, was born Nov. 26, 2018.
Leighton Avery Brubaker, daughter of Chelsea Nichol and John Michael Brubaker of Buhl, was born Nov. 27, 2018.
Ilyziabith Dawnna Kaye Penson, daughter of Alexandria Maria Kay Barkley and Nicholas Andrew Penson of Wendell, was born Nov. 27, 2018.
Dallas Scott Fawcett, son of Sarilyn Jo and Daniel Ray Fawcett of Buhl, was born Nov. 27, 2018.
Rowan Grace Watson, daughter of Addison Paige Anthony of Elko, Nev., was born Nov. 27, 2018.
Tashina Ennis Ray, daughter of Kayla LaRue Angel and Colton Bridge of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 27, 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.