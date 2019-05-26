Home Birth
Jaymeson Ryan Matlock, son of Jodi and Cody Matlock of Twin Falls, was born May 8, 2019, and attended by Red Tent Midwives LLC.
St. Luke’s Jerome
LoMax Jay Cannon, son of Cynthia Cannon and Andrew Wolfe of Jerome, was born May 16, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Adaeze Gianna Lynn Esume, daughter of Michelle Lynn and Kennedy Esume of Twin Falls, was born May 16, 2019.
Kathleen Lyca Peggy Dowd, daughter of Alyca Ann and Robert William Dowd of Jerome, was born May 16, 2019.
Jude Ryan Conyers, son of Jessica Kristine and Justin Ryan Conyers of Twin Falls, was born May 16, 2019.
Luke Nicholas Holesinsky, son of Jessica Marie and Ammon Jaret Holesinsky of Twin Falls, was born May 17, 2019.
Paxstyn Bradley-Wade Grijalva, son of Tesla May Jenkins and Curtis Wade Grijalva of Twin Falls, was born May 20, 2019.
Malcolm Makau Christensen, son of Winfred M. Christensen and Christian Antone Christensen of Twin Falls, was born May 21, 2019.
Salma Susana Salcedo Perez, daughter of Graciela Perez Duran and Jorge Francisco Salcedo Roman of Castleford, was born May 21, 2019.
Morgan Isaiah Lee Jasper, son of Kylea Nicole Jasper of Twin Falls, was born May 22, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.