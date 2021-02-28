Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Amia Sofia Cosme Afanado, daughter of Keisla Afanado and Cẽsa Cosme of Jerome, was born Feb. 11, 2021.
Levi Steven Bollar, son of Kaylee and Logan Bollar of Shoshone, was born Feb. 13, 2021.
Felicity Nicole Gardner, daughter of Candee and Joseph Gardner of Jerome, was born Feb. 16, 2021.
Cattaleya Gutierrez, daughter of Raquel Orozo and Severo Gutierrez of Jerome, was born Feb. 23, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Joseph Manuel Vincent Vazquez, son of Lizeth Gallegos and John Vazquez of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 18, 2021.
Myla Lou McGuire, daughter of Mikayla McGuire and Dominik McGuire of Rupert, was born Feb. 18, 2021.
Ryder D. Kelley, son of Tiffany King and Shaman Kelley of Hansen, was born Feb. 19, 2021.
Amelia Burnham, daughter of Caitlin Burnham and Brett Burnham of Wendell, was born Feb. 19, 2021.
Helen Rachelle Boskie, daughter of Reyna Boskie and John Boskie IV of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 19, 2021.
Lucas Alexander Brock, son of Brittany Brock and Jordan Brock of Hailey, was born Feb. 19, 2021.
Henry William Sanders, son of Melinda Sanders and Justin Sanders of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 20, 2021.
Walker Casey Roy Montoya, son of Kendra Eggleston and Thomas Montoya of Heyburn, was born Feb. 20, 2021.
Eden Liana Rojas, daughter of Jarbi Savana Rojas and Heber Esau Rojas of Wendell, was born Feb. 21, 2021.
Thomas Elm Miller, son of Ida Miller and Trenton Miller of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 21, 2021.
Harlow Gold Chandler, son of Breanna Chandler and Jordan Chandler of Wendell, was born Feb. 22, 2021.
Xavier Leon Higginbotham, son of Hailey Harris and Nigel Higginbotham of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 22, 2021.
Grayson Alan North, son of Olivia Marie North and Adam Lee North of Buhl, was born Feb. 23, 2021.
Ryan Howard, son of Brittaney Howard and Greg Howard of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 23, 2021.
Lukas Kent Lassen, son of Renae Suxo-Lassen and Matthew Lassen of Filer, was born Feb. 23, 2021.