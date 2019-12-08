St. Luke’s Jerome
Adelynn Jo White, daughter of Chelsey Hukkanen and Devin White of Filer, was born Nov. 27, 2019.
Jaxson Rodriguez, son of Corissa Henson and Daniel Rodriguez of Jerome, was born Dec. 2, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Daniel Cover Nope, son of Heather and Shayne Nope of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 21, 2019.
Doc Henry Callen, son of Sydney and Augustus Callen of Jerome, was born Nov. 22, 2019.
Mason Joshua Corbett, son of TyAnn and Joshua Corbett of Oakley, was born Nov. 25, 2019.
Kase Blaine Jay, son of Tiffany Michelle Markham and Justin Case Jay of Gooding, was born Nov. 26, 2019.
Jack Daniel’s Martin, son of Aceana and Jasper Martin of Caldwell, was born Nov. 26, 2019.
Brodie Michelle Vance, daughter of Aspen and Billy Vance of Fallon, Nevada, was born Nov. 27, 2019.
Dawn Lynn Terra, daughter of Leather M. Terra and Leonard L. Terra of Wendell, was born Nov. 27, 2019.
Marley Kameron King, daughter of Kylie and Kameron King of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 28, 2019.
Aubrey Lu Richards, daughter of Shaylyn and Skyler Richards of Filer, was born Nov. 28, 2019.
Raiden James Briggs, son of Shelby Briggs and Rain Robinson of Malta, was born Nov. 29, 2019.
Breckannii Brie Peavler, daughter of Sariah and Chad Peavler of Hagerman, was born Nov. 29, 2019.
George Elliott Atkins, son of Melanie Dawn and Rees Atkins of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 30, 2019.
Walker Roy Hunt, son of Lorissa Bumgarner and Jesse Hunt of Hazelton, was born Nov. 30, 2019.
Christopher Vanhoozer, son of Celeste Weigt and Kevin Vanhoozer of Wendell, was born Nov. 30, 2019.
Adelyn Ruth Gravelle, daughter of Nicole and Jordan Parry Gravelle of Kimberly, was born Dec. 1, 2019.
Lola Marie Mattair, daughter of Destinee and Joshua Mattair of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 3, 2019.
