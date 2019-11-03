St. Luke’s Jerome
Kit Carson Vawser, son of Elizabeth and Matt Vawser of Kimberly, was born Oct. 26, 2019.
Jaylin Gutierrez, daughter of Raquel Orozco and Severo Jr. Gutierrez of Jerome, was born Oct. 30, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Lillian Rose Marie Loftis, daughter of Chelsea Lane Larkin-Melton and Raymond Loftis of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 22, 2019.
Maximus Ezekiel Thayer, son of Monica Elizabeth Noriega and Michael Roger Thayer of Mountain Home, was born Oct. 23, 2019.
Arielle Mae Gomez, daughter of Alexia Boswell and Erick Gomez of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 25, 2019.
Felix Ophion Henderson, son of Calli Marie Malone and Kathen Allen Henderson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 25, 2019.
Calvin Orion Shawn Thomas Lake, son of Talisha Lynn and Ashton Nicholas Lake of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 26, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Easton Alan Crouse, son of Tasha and Craig Crouse of Jerome, was born Oct. 26, 2019.
Bennett Matthew Bates, son of Hailey Bates and Matthew Bates of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 26, 2019.
Zhyler Colton Hanson, son of Kierstyn and Dakota Hanson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 28, 2019.
Braylee Renae Connell and Ryler Steven Connell, twins, daughter and son of Whitney Renae and Jeremy Wayne Connell of Filer, were born Oct. 28, 2019.
Ford Blaine Lynch, son of Justine Marie and Nicholas James Lynch of Burley, was born Oct. 29, 2019.
Justen Duane Carey, son of Jaime and Joseph Carey of Jerome, was born Oct. 30, 2019.
Nova Leinani Chavez, daughter of Tammie Orthman and Dakota Chavez of Burley, was born Oct. 30, 2019.
Jason Jeremy D. Clark, son of Jessie Clark of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 31, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.