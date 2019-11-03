{{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Jerome

Kit Carson Vawser, son of Elizabeth and Matt Vawser of Kimberly, was born Oct. 26, 2019.

Jaylin Gutierrez, daughter of Raquel Orozco and Severo Jr. Gutierrez of Jerome, was born Oct. 30, 2019.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Lillian Rose Marie Loftis, daughter of Chelsea Lane Larkin-Melton and Raymond Loftis of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 22, 2019.

Maximus Ezekiel Thayer, son of Monica Elizabeth Noriega and Michael Roger Thayer of Mountain Home, was born Oct. 23, 2019.

Arielle Mae Gomez, daughter of Alexia Boswell and Erick Gomez of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 25, 2019.

Felix Ophion Henderson, son of Calli Marie Malone and Kathen Allen Henderson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 25, 2019.

Calvin Orion Shawn Thomas Lake, son of Talisha Lynn and Ashton Nicholas Lake of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 26, 2019.

Easton Alan Crouse, son of Tasha and Craig Crouse of Jerome, was born Oct. 26, 2019.

Bennett Matthew Bates, son of Hailey Bates and Matthew Bates of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 26, 2019.

Zhyler Colton Hanson, son of Kierstyn and Dakota Hanson of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 28, 2019.

Braylee Renae Connell and Ryler Steven Connell, twins, daughter and son of Whitney Renae and Jeremy Wayne Connell of Filer, were born Oct. 28, 2019.

Ford Blaine Lynch, son of Justine Marie and Nicholas James Lynch of Burley, was born Oct. 29, 2019.

Justen Duane Carey, son of Jaime and Joseph Carey of Jerome, was born Oct. 30, 2019.

Nova Leinani Chavez, daughter of Tammie Orthman and Dakota Chavez of Burley, was born Oct. 30, 2019.

Jason Jeremy D. Clark, son of Jessie Clark of Twin Falls, was born Oct. 31, 2019.

