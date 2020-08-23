Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

Lea Rain Chambers, daughter of Loni Lynn Champneys and Dere Chambers of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 14, 2020.

Aurora Dawn Sorensen, daughter of Tancy Marie and Brandon Sorensen of Dietrich, was born Aug. 15, 2020.

Connor Bear Gavard, son of Christy Rebecka and Jordan Andrew Gavard of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 15, 2020.

Marcus Davanta Wilder, son of Emily Rose Wilder and Timothus Wilder of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 15, 2020.

Ayden Cyrus Calvillo, son of Vicki Guzman and Danny Calvillo of Buhl, was born Aug. 15, 2020.

Audrey Rose Phillips, daughter of Myisha and Joseph Phillips of Kimberly, was born Aug. 15, 2020.

Kobe Blake Ortiz, son of Kiley Lynn and Adam Ortiz of Burley, was born Aug. 17, 2020.

Lily Jade Anderson, daughter of Cory Zabala and Dale Anderson of Gooding, was born Aug. 17, 2020.

John Paul Garrett, son of Pamela Jean Garrett and John Paul Garrett of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 18, 2020.

Nova Nay, daughter of Meggan and Jorrale Nay of Burley, was born Aug. 18, 2020.

