Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Alyana Chanel Acero Arevalo, daughter of Brenda Arevalo and Aaron Acero of Shoshone, was born Aug. 6, 2020.
Willa Frances Sisson, daughter of Marla and RC Sisson of Buhl, was born Aug. 7, 2020.
Emma Lillian Veenhouwer, daughter of Sara and Alexander Veenhouwer of Jerome, was born Aug. 15, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Lola Antoinette Llamas, daughter of Antoinette Leonetti-Llamas and James Llamas of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 12, 2020.
Amara Isabelle Carlier, daughter of Maria Elizabeth and Dalton Colby Carlier of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 12, 2020.
Leo William Green, son of Masie Lynn Robinette of Filer, was born Aug. 13, 2020.
Apollo Roy Munoz, son of Esperanza Ellen McFarland and Jesus Ivan Munoz of Heyburn, was born Aug. 13, 2020.
Phoebe Isabelle Hale, daughter of Kairee and Trevor Hale of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 13, 2020.
Kyson Krehmeyer, son of Makayla Lindquist and Jonathan Krehmeyer of Buhl, was born Aug. 13, 2020.
Lea Rain Chambers, daughter of Loni Lynn Champneys and Dere Chambers of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 14, 2020.
Aurora Dawn Sorensen, daughter of Tancy Marie and Brandon Sorensen of Dietrich, was born Aug. 15, 2020.
Connor Bear Gavard, son of Christy Rebecka and Jordan Andrew Gavard of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 15, 2020.
Marcus Davanta Wilder, son of Emily Rose Wilder and Timothus Wilder of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 15, 2020.
Ayden Cyrus Calvillo, son of Vicki Guzman and Danny Calvillo of Buhl, was born Aug. 15, 2020.
Audrey Rose Phillips, daughter of Myisha and Joseph Phillips of Kimberly, was born Aug. 15, 2020.
Kobe Blake Ortiz, son of Kiley Lynn and Adam Ortiz of Burley, was born Aug. 17, 2020.
Lily Jade Anderson, daughter of Cory Zabala and Dale Anderson of Gooding, was born Aug. 17, 2020.
John Paul Garrett, son of Pamela Jean Garrett and John Paul Garrett of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 18, 2020.
Nova Nay, daughter of Meggan and Jorrale Nay of Burley, was born Aug. 18, 2020.
