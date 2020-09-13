 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals
Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Atz G. Denning, son of Kristen and Austin Denning of Jerome, was born Sept. 5, 2020.

Clementine Clover Whipple, daughter of Dakota and Scott Whipple of Jerome, was born Sept. 5, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Vladimir Alexzander Broner, son of Heather Ann Ingram and Mark Troy Broner Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 1, 2020.

Zepplen Ross Johnson, son of Katie Jackson and Lee Johnson of Jerome, was born Sept. 3, 2020.

Hudson Francis Nelson, son of Haiden Nelson of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 3, 2020.

Alondra Lopez, daughter of Brenda Alejandra Pasillas and Alberto Lopez of Hailey, was born Sept. 3, 2020.

Dominick Xavier Cintora, son of Marisol Xavier Cintora and Carlos Jullian Cintora of Shoshone, was born Sept. 4, 2020.

Quincy Mae Clark, daughter of Kelsi Clark and Justin Clark of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 4, 2020.

Lincoln Christopher Britton, son of Robin Britton and Benjamin Britton of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 4, 2020.

Liam Yahir Diaz Quintero, son of Lizbeth Josefina Quintero Martinez and Hector Yahir Diaz Alonzo of Jerome, was born Sept. 5, 2020.

Nirvana Allison Zambrano, daughter of Harmony Hubbard and Victor Zambrano of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 5, 2020.

Marisol Catalina Gonzalez, daughter of Giselle Machado and William Gonzalez of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born Sept. 6, 2020.

Ramey Susana Roth, daughter of Susana Roth and Evan Roth of Jerome, was born Sept. 7, 2020.

Harper Kae Bowthorpe, daughter of Maria Kae Bowthorpe and TJ Bowthorpe of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 8, 2020.

Wylee Leroy Kohl, son of Alyssa Pearson and Logan Kohl of Castleford, was born Sept. 8, 2020.

Lilliana Brielle Ramirez, daughter of Maida Damian and Austin Ramirez of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 8, 2020.

Valerie Anahi Macias Cota, daughter of Ana Guadalupe Cota and Fernando I Macias Guerra of Jerome, was born Sept. 8, 2020.

Bryan Joseph Neal Severa, son of Mariah Neal and William Severa of Buhl, was born Sept. 8, 2020.

Auroric Uriel Hayward, son of Christine Lynn Nelson and Robert James Hayward of Jerome, was born Sept. 9, 2020.

Donovan Fredrich Figgat, son of Lacie Figgat and Robert Figgat of Ketchum, was born Sept. 9, 2020.

Baker Reynolds, son of Madison Reynolds and Rylee Reynolds of Castleford, was born Sept. 9, 2020.

Alice Ranee Paz Vivanco, daughter of Marie Sol Paz Vivanco and Heriberto Paz of Hazelton, was born Sept. 10, 2020.

