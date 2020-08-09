You have permission to edit this article.
Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals
Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Grayson James Barlogi, son of Taylor and Tyler Barlogi of Twin Falls, was born July 31, 2020.

Bristol Laine Barrineau, daughter of Katie and Wayne Barrineau of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 4, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Ryker Benjamin Jackson, son of Jenny Lynn and Benjamin Jackson of Jerome, was born July 29, 2020.

Bennett Owen Cooper, son of Brianna and Curtis Cooper of Twin Falls, was born July 29, 2020.

Isidro Noe Martinez, son of Crystal and Isidro Martinez of Jerome, was born July 29, 2020.

Reign Coats, daughter of Sarah Brierley and Beau Coats of Twin Falls, was born July 30, 2020.

Iris Lucille Banister, daughter of Blair Kelley and Drew Banister of Wendell, was born July 30, 2020.

Dexter Scott Wittrup, son of Katherine Skullr and Adam Wittrup of Twin Falls, was born July 30, 2020.

Milo Fisher Mason, son of Natalie and Bryan Mason of Filer, was born July 31, 2020.

Emma Lainey McGinnis, daughter of Nakita and Brandon McGinnis of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 2, 2020.

Serena June Taylor, daughter of Samantha A. Taylor and Joshua M. Taylor of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 3, 2020.

Penelope Arianna Limon Valencia, daughter of Carmen Adilene Valencia and Luis Fernando Limon of Gooding, was born Aug. 3, 2020.

Nevaeh Aviana Archila, daughter of Crystal and Jairo Archila of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 4, 2020.

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
