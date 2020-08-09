Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Jerome

Grayson James Barlogi, son of Taylor and Tyler Barlogi of Twin Falls, was born July 31, 2020.

Bristol Laine Barrineau, daughter of Katie and Wayne Barrineau of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 4, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Ryker Benjamin Jackson, son of Jenny Lynn and Benjamin Jackson of Jerome, was born July 29, 2020.

Bennett Owen Cooper, son of Brianna and Curtis Cooper of Twin Falls, was born July 29, 2020.

Isidro Noe Martinez, son of Crystal and Isidro Martinez of Jerome, was born July 29, 2020.

Reign Coats, daughter of Sarah Brierley and Beau Coats of Twin Falls, was born July 30, 2020.

Iris Lucille Banister, daughter of Blair Kelley and Drew Banister of Wendell, was born July 30, 2020.

Dexter Scott Wittrup, son of Katherine Skullr and Adam Wittrup of Twin Falls, was born July 30, 2020.

Milo Fisher Mason, son of Natalie and Bryan Mason of Filer, was born July 31, 2020.