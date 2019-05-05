St. Luke’s Jerome
Jacqueline Camila Gonzalez, daughter of Brenda and Salomon Gonzalez of Rupert, was born April 25, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Ellie Lynn Fratcher, daughter of McKenzie Lynn and Andrew Robert Fratcher of Twin Falls, was born April 24, 2019.
Reese James Rupert, son of Jamie Lynn and Jeffrey James Rupert of Jerome, was born April 24, 2019.
Story Harvey Hamilton-Jacobson, daughter of Cassandra Lee Hamilton and Dillon Robert Jacobson of Twin Falls, was born April 26, 2019.
Eva Mozelle Tverdy, daughter of Crystal Elaine and Jason Timothy Tverdy of Buhl, was born April 26, 2019.
Paisley Judith Anderson, daughter of Talor AnnMarie Stauffer and Dillon Samuel Anderson of Buhl, was born April 27, 2019.
Oliver Donald Hoaglin, son of Bridgette Ann and Nicholas Lee Hoaglin of Twin Falls, was born April 27, 2019.
Violet Rose Halbesleben, daughter of Emily Darian Garrison and Travis Cody Halbesleben of Jerome, was born April 27, 2019.
Stevie Grace Carlton, daughter of Abbey Frances and Riley James Carlton of Twin Falls, was born April 27, 2019.
Rodney Victor Homer, son of Riley Marie Homer of Filer, was born April 27, 2019.
Atreus John Young, son of Maria Patricia Herrera and George William Young IV of Twin Falls, was born April 28, 2019.
Samuel Titus Taitano Lopez, son of Taemurni and Tony Anthony Lopez of Twin Falls, was born April 28, 2019.
Kaynan Edwin Villalobos, son of Margo Ellen and David Villalobos of Twin Falls, was born April 29, 2019.
Kashton Rawlings Wallace, son of Victoria Leeann and Seth Jerome Wallace of Jerome, was born April 29, 2019.
Javier Alexander Torres Mireles, son of Cristina Mireles and Jose de Jesus Torres of Kimberly, was born April 29, 2019.
Calvin Wayne Harvey, son of Janelle Ann and Cody Wayne Harvey of Gooding, was born May 1, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.