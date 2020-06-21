Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Cyrus Cyclone Blom, son of Leigh Taylor and John Arie Blom of Jerome, was born June 4, 2020.
Lincoln Edward Rosa, son of Jennifer and Jeffery Rosa of Jerome, was born June 10, 2020.
Gianna Alyssa Alonso, daughter of Laura Davila Villagrana and Orlando Alonso Ortiz of Jerome, was born June 11, 2020.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Avery Mae Jennings, daughter of Briana Elizabeth Bailey and Jeremy David Jennings of Twin Falls, was born June 9, 2020.
Kannon Lee Alger, son of Sallie Ann Alger and Tegan Jo Rae Alger of Twin Falls, was born June 12, 2020.
Posie Anne Martinez, daughter of Brigette and Anthony Martinez of Elko, Nevada, was born June 12, 2020.
Owen Alden Petersen, son of Jan and Chandler Petersen of Twin Falls, was born June 12, 2020.
Jahel Ramiro Del Toro, son of Sonia Salas and Jose Del Toro of Buhl, was born June 12, 2020.
Rhett William Saunders, son of Monica and Eric Saunders of Twin Falls, was born June 12, 2020.
Connor Ash Cleverley-Esquivel, son of Virginia Gavilan and Courtney Anderson Cleverley of Jerome, was born June 13, 2020.
Olivia Grace Ruiz, daughter of Katryna Brooke Myers and Adan Ruiz of Twin Falls, was born June 13, 2020.
Sheylie Chevelle Austin, daughter of Samantha Povalawski and Tyllor Austin of Jerome, was born June 14, 2020.
Kellen Charles Kytle, son of Melisa and Jeremy Kytle of Twin Falls, was born June 14, 2020.
Dylan Antonio Juarez, son of Maricruz Juarez of Hailey, was born June 14, 2020.
Harlow Raine Adair, daughter of Brooke Walden and Patrick Adair of Filer, was born June 15, 2020.
Ivanna Luna Rodriguez, daughter of Iselda Valera and Hugo Rodriguez of Twin Falls, was born June 16, 2020.
Scarlett June Eller, daughter of Natalie Eller-Yergensen and Ryan Eller of Jerome, was born June 16, 2020.
Angel Samuel Alvarez, son of Yadira Lizbeth Fonseca and Miguel Angel Alvarez of Gooding, was born June 16, 2020.
Jaiden Diaz, son of Maria R. Diaz and Joe Diaz of Jerome, was born June 16, 2020.
Mazie Jae Daniel, daughter of Michelle Daniel and Cory Lopez of Kimberly, was born June 16, 2020.
Zaylen Patrick Trujillo, son of Carissa Clements and Bryce Trujillo of Twin Falls, was born June 17, 2020.
Lydia Mary Mathews, daughter of Amber and Seth Mathews of Buhl, was born June 17, 2020.
Declan Reid Sanchez, son of Amber Kemmerer and Stephen Sanchez of Twin Falls, was born June 18, 2020.
