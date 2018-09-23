St. Luke’s Jerome
Serenity Jo Cuevas, daughter of Vicki Jo and Frank Cuevas of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 12, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Olive Cloud Campbell, daughter of Amanda Rose LaGrange and Nathan Reed Campbell of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 10, 2018.
Brooklynn Amara Juarez, daughter of MeKayla Jean Juarez and Abraham Juarez-Hernandez of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 10, 2018.
Gracie Lucille Flanagan, daughter of Amanda Lee and Bryan Wayne Flanagan of Kimberly, was born Sept. 12, 2018.
Oaklee Marie Jaynes, daughter of Elaine Marie and William Stern Jaynes of Filer, was born Sept. 12, 2018.
Bryxton Winters Lusk, son of Candria and Galen Dean Lusk of Jerome, was born Sept. 12, 2018.
Timothy Lyle McDaniel, son of Ava Alaney McDaniel and Michael Corey-Mayer McDaniel of Jerome, was born Sept. 12, 2018.
Nolan Gabriel Rolla, son of Alicia Ann and Justin John Rolla of Wells, Nev., was born Sept. 12, 2018.
Reece Renae Walton, daughter of Alexis Renae and Jacob Nielson Walton of Kimberly, was born Sept. 12, 2018.
KzLee Victoria-Ruth Wagstaff, daughter of Kelci Lynn-Keith Kelly and Eric Leroy Wagstaff of Kimberly, was born Sept. 13, 2018.
Warren Lane Jacobs, son of Sara Marie and Austin Lane Jacobs of Eden, was born Sept. 13, 2018.
William David Patterson, son of Jordan Jeanine Kraus and Joseph Lynn Patterson of Richfield, was born Sept. 14, 2018.
Gunner Whit Samples, son of Natalie Maurine and Jarryd Marshall Samples of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 14, 2018.
Juniper Alieza Bahena, daughter of Samantha Kimberly and Alexis Mauricio Bahena of Jerome, was born Sept. 14, 2018.
Rojelio Manuel Martinez Aguilar, son of Maria Aguilar-Martinez and Jacinto Martinez Casas Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 14, 2018.
Fallyn Rori Smith, daughter of Jordyn Dawn and Austin Michael Smith of Jerome, was born Sept. 14, 2018.
Millie Pearl Eckert, daughter of Natassha Nicole and Daniel Ryan Eckert of Heyburn, was born Sept. 15, 2018.
Nash Keltyn Ledbetter, son of Shanay Nikol Terrell and Caleb William Ledbetter of Kimberly, was born Sept. 15, 2018.
Reeva Lina Perttula, daughter of Jessica Marie and Andrew Michael Perttula of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 15, 2018.
Jennevieve Sofia Jensen, daughter of Tangela Sue and Jonathan Patrick Jensen of Gooding, was born Sept. 16, 2018.
A’syah KayLeigh Mitchell, daughter of Tiffany Rae and Cedric Sebastian Mitchell of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 16, 2018.
Myla Bralynn Cervantes, daughter of Alycia Carol and Migel Raul Cervantes of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 16, 2018.
BryLunn Landon Terrazas Madsen, son of Brittany Rose Terrazas and Swayne Matthew Madsen of Jerome, was born Sept. 16, 2018.
Kara Pearl Krupski, daughter of Laurel Leslie and Michael George Krupski of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 17, 2018.
Noah Rai, son of Jashu and Govinda Rai of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 17, 2018.
Londyn Marilena Park, daughter of Cindy Galvan Tenorio-Park and Christopher Curtis Park Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 17, 2018.
Maynard Alastair McDrummond, son of Kelcie Rae McDrummond of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 17, 2018.
Daniel Ray Pruett, son of Brittany Ann and Eric Robert Pruett of Declo, was born Sept. 18, 2018.
Hudson Hunter Easterday, son of Skyler Rae and Kyle Dean Easterday of Twin Falls, was born Sept. 18, 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.