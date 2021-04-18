 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals
Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Ava Maive Reese, daughter of Christina Reese of Jerome, was born April 8, 2021.

Sebastian Daniel Lopez, son ofAlma Gabriela and Daniel Lopez of Wendell, was born April 8, 2021.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Caroline June Bishop, daughter of Shelby Bishop and Clayton Bishop of Buhl, was born April 8, 2021.

Grey AlecZander Whiteford, son of Shaylynn Howard and Garrett Whiteford of Twin Falls, was born April 8, 2021.

Elijah Jose Lopez Orozco, son of Valeria Orozco and Manuel Lopez of Filer, was born April 8, 2021.

Laynie Kate Smith, daughter of Paige Smith and Ryan Smith of Twin Falls, was born April 9, 2021.

Octavia Skye Strolberg, daughter of Ashley Strolberg and Cepheus Strolberg of Twin Falls, was born April 9, 2021.

Tayson Lee-Thomas Webb, son of Jenna Miller and Bradley Webb of Twin Falls, was born April 9, 2021.

O’Rion Zackry Bair, son of Amberlyn Breann Bair and Elijah O’Rion Bair of Jerome, was born April 10, 2021.

Lily Belinda Cortez, daughter of Stephanie Contreras and Angel Cortez of Bliss, was born April 11, 2021.

Michael Eren Perez Jr., son of Mary-Carmen Gonzalez and Michael Santiago Perez of Twin Falls, was born April 11, 2021.

Briggs Jo George, son of McKenzie George and Josh George of Twin Falls, was born April 13, 2021.

Gianna Michelle Matty Payne, daughter of Christina A. Harding and Robert W. Payne of Wells, Nevada, was born April 13, 2021.

Maddox Luca Harvey-Miljevic, son of Kylie Anne Harvey and Nemanja Miljevic of Twin Falls, was born April 14, 2021.

