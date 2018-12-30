St. Luke’s Jerome
Addilyn Blake Sabey, daughter of Brittney V. and Chad L.G. Sabey of Filer, was born Dec. 24, 2018.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Aliyah Marie Silva and Landon Thiago Silva, twins, daughter and son of Melissa Renee Kimbrough and Miguel Silva of Buhl, were born Dec. 9, 2018.
Aiden Matthew Westphal, son of Aparecida Katarina Russell and Levi Ross Westphal of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 19, 2018.
Liam Suzi, son of Sanjeeta Gurung and Bhagat Darjee of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 19, 2018.
Paul David Friesen and Dirk Alexander Friesen, twin sons of Lynne Ziman Friesen and Peter Kent Friesen of Hazelton, were born Dec. 19, 2018.
Torin Kent Young, son of Julie Ann and Brendon Troy Young of Jerome, was born Dec. 20, 2018.
Lincoln Robert Beck, son of Ellen Nicole and Jacob Stephen Beck of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 20, 2018.
Ruby Casey May, daughter of Ashleigh Renee Michaud and Arturo Garcia-May of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 20, 2018.
Mason Allen Johnson, son of Brooke Lynn Hoover and Shawn Dalton Johnson of Hagerman, was born Dec. 21, 2018.
Oaklynn Marie Gritton, daughter of Courtney Susan Morgan and Beau-Ray Dakota Gritton of Kimberly, was born Dec. 22, 2018.
Savannah Elizabeth Stewart, daughter of Jennifer Elizabeth Stewart and Jeremy Douglas King of Filer, was born Dec. 23, 2018.
Evelynn Charidee Ralph, daughter of Corey Lynn Bay and Kelly William Ralph of Burley, was born Dec. 23, 2018.
Natalie Marie Fern Gonzalez, daughter of Kimberly Jewel Silver and Christophere Gonzalez-Magara of Jerome, was born Dec. 24, 2018.
Kaptain Kent Klosterman, son of Lindsay Marie and Kelly Kent Klosterman of Rupert, was born Dec. 24, 2018.
Kruz Jay Benitez, son of Patricia Aline Parker and Justo David Benitez of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 24, 2018.
Kaya Etta Stout, daughter of Aftin Renee and Andrew William Stout of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 25, 2018.
Ethan Leroy Lewis, son of Angela Marie and Nathan Leroy Lewis of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 26, 2018.
Aron Guadarrama, son of Maria Jazmin Jacobo and Pablo Guadarrama Ayala of Wendell, was born Dec. 26, 2018.
Waylon Dalton Moses, son of Megan Ann Anderson and Jeffry Alan Moses Jr. of Twin Falls, was born Dec. 26, 2018.
