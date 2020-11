Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Daisy Pearl, daughter of Sunny and Jaxon Pearl of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 23, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Joslyn Canite, daughter of Breanna Walker and Zachariah Canite of Gooding, was born Nov. 19, 2020.

Catalyna Skyler Owens, daughter of Sonja Cornejo and Dakota Edward Lee Owens of Burley, was born Nov. 20, 2020.

Remi Jean Joslin, daughter of Cara Joslin and Alex Joslin of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 20, 2020.

Khloe May Gonzalez, daughter of Bridget M. Gonzalez-Zaragoza and Juan Gonzalez of Paul, was born Nov. 21, 2020.

Bryan Noel Espinoza Diaz, son of Alondra Yazmin Diaz Flores and Jose Antonio Espinoza Flores of Wendell, was born Nov. 22, 2020.

Alexa Mendoza, daughter of Karina Ruiz and Heriberto Mendoza of Hailey, was born Nov. 22, 2020.

Constantine Peter ‘Gus’ Paulos, son of Ashley Paulos and Peter Paulos of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 23, 2020.

Mateo E Beltran, son of Idalis Beltran and Juvenal Beltran of Twin Falls, was born Nov. 24, 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0