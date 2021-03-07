Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome

Khelani Isabella Lagos Antelo, daughter of Lilian Antelo and Rony Lagos of Gooding, was born March 1, 2021.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Astrid Genevieve Sommercorn, daughter of Krista Elizabeth Amvnson Sommercorn and Christopher Allen Sommercorn of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 25, 2021.

Jakoby Leon Jones, son of HoneyJo Shear and Quentin Jones of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 26, 2021.

Jay Roger Moyle, son of Taylor Moyle and Kevin Moyle of Jerome, was born Feb. 26, 2021.

Hudson Cole Ross, son of Aurora Koldewey and Hunter Ross of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 27, 2021.

Itzayana Florian-Negrete, daughter of Keyri Florian and Hernan Florian of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 27, 2021.

Tristan Graham Lee, son of Stephanie Lee and Chris Lee of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 28, 2021.

Payten Jo Bulkley, daughter of Taylor Bulkley and Kyle Bulkley of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 28, 2021.