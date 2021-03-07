Stork report: Births at Jerome, Twin Falls hospitals

St. Luke’s Jerome
Khelani Isabella Lagos Antelo, daughter of Lilian Antelo and Rony Lagos of Gooding, was born March 1, 2021.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Astrid Genevieve Sommercorn, daughter of Krista Elizabeth Amvnson Sommercorn and Christopher Allen Sommercorn of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 25, 2021.
Jakoby Leon Jones, son of HoneyJo Shear and Quentin Jones of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 26, 2021.
Jay Roger Moyle, son of Taylor Moyle and Kevin Moyle of Jerome, was born Feb. 26, 2021.
Hudson Cole Ross, son of Aurora Koldewey and Hunter Ross of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 27, 2021.
Itzayana Florian-Negrete, daughter of Keyri Florian and Hernan Florian of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 27, 2021.
Tristan Graham Lee, son of Stephanie Lee and Chris Lee of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 28, 2021.
Payten Jo Bulkley, daughter of Taylor Bulkley and Kyle Bulkley of Twin Falls, was born Feb. 28, 2021.
Obidio Lopez Rodriguez Jr., son of Alysha Rodriguez and Obioio Lopez Martinez of Jerome, was born March 1, 2021.
Nova Ray-Anne Rodriguez, daughter of Amber Renee Rodriguez of Buhl, was born March 1, 2021.
Emma Kate Crawford, daughter of Anna Garrell and Tanner Crawford of Kimberly, was born March 2, 2021.
Dawson Locke Wetzstein, son of Arianna Wetzstein and Mayson Wetzstein of Twin Falls, was born March 2, 2021.
Benicio Daniel Delgado, son of Andrea Juarez Tapia and Abel R. Delgado Jr. of Twin Falls, was born March 2, 2021.
Madilynn Ruth Remaly, daughter of Rachel Remaly and Taylor Remaly of Elko, Nevada, was born March 2, 2021.
Hayes Mark Henslee, son of Kelsey Henslee and Talyn Henslee of Wendell, was born March 3, 2021.
Lindley J Williams, daughter of Taylor Justine Williams and Jacob Daniel Williams of Twin Falls, was born March 4, 2021.
Leo Vasquez, son of Sandra Vasquez and Oel G. Vasquez of Jerome, was born March 4, 2021.