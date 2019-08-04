St. Luke’s Jerome
Selena Anastasia Vielmas, daughter of Megan Parker and Enrique Vielmas of Jerome, was born July 18, 2019.
Ivy Rose Teeple, daughter of Casey Holt and Zach Teeple of Jerome, was born July 19, 2019.
Bayla Moreno, daughter of Teresa Gonzalez-Duave and Christian E Moreno Torres of Jerome, was born July 21, 2019.
Thea Kay Gardner, daughter of Jessica and Kyler Gardner of Twin Falls, was born July 24, 2019.
Ryker Ridge Hoffman, son of Marie Hoang and Cole Shane Hoffman of Jerome, was born July 28, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Kennedy Rae-Anne Davis, daughter of Jennifer Caitlin Gray and Jeremiah Eugene Davis of Filer, was born July 23, 2019.
John Waylon Fuller, son of Laceigh Marie and John Brodie Fuller of Twin Falls, was born July 24, 2019.
Everett James CdeBaca, son of Ivy Lynae and Alexander David CdeBaca of Twin Falls, was born July 24, 2019.
Reese Kai Cotton, daughter of Kalissa J. Cotton and Calvin Reese Cotton of Filer, was born July 24, 2019.
Emmett Finnly Reeves, son of Lushia Marie and Brian Christopher Reeves of Twin Falls, was born July 25, 2019.
Ema Mustafic, daughter of Emina and Adnan Mustafic of Twin Falls, was born July 26, 2019.
Julian Mateo Maya, son of Claudia Vanessa Maya and Jose Miguel Maya-Moreno of Buhl, was born July 26, 2019.
Simon Benjamin Patrick Summers, son of Rebekah Jeanette and Michael Emery Summers of Twin Falls, was born July 27, 2019.
Paisley Grace Johnson, daughter of Kelsey Rae and Corban Karl Johnson of Jerome, was born July 27, 2019.
Axton Cole Hawkins, son of Brittany Diane and Justin Cole Hawkins of Buhl, was born July 27, 2019.
Kredence Bernard Stiles-Brandell, son of Katherine Mary Stiles and Justin Scott Brandell of Twin Falls, was born July 28, 2019.
Eden Noelle Yenne, daughter of Emily Jean and Timothy Lee Yenne of Twin Falls, was born July 28, 2019.
Renesamay Snow Hendricks, daughter of Bresha Elizabeth and Cody Allen Hendricks of Twin Falls, was born July 28, 2019.
Liliana Vega Gonzalez, daughter of Gabriela Lizeth Gonzalez Trujillo and Edgardo Vega Lemus of Jerome, was born July 29, 2019.
