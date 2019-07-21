St. Luke’s Jerome
Marley Rose Kennedy, daughter of Jessica Jolley and Kyle Kennedy of Twin Falls, was born July 10, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Maddox Clayton Mecham, son of Lacey Marie and Justin Bruce Mecham of Twin Falls, was born July 7, 2019.
Ryker Colt Nixon, son of Calli Marie and Austin Scott Nixon of Twin Falls, was born July 10, 2019.
June Olivia Jones, daughter of Melissa Lynn and Scott Landon Jones of Twin Falls, was born July 10, 2019.
Mack Jacob Van Sickle, son of ReBecca Lauren and Brendon Jacob Van Sickle of Buhl, was born July 11, 2019.
Kathleen Marie Diaz, daughter of Cynthia Anne and Abran Manuel Diaz of Kimberly, was born July 11, 2019.
Shepherd Braden Patterson, son of Emily Mae and Braden Roger Patterson of Twin Falls, was born July 11, 2019.
Margarita Reign Duran, daughter of Bryanna and Javier Armando Duran of Twin Falls, was born July 12, 2019.
Axel Jesse Coon, son of Chelsey Daniele and Jason Lee Coon of Twin Falls, was born July 12, 2019.
Adrianna Ali Garcia, daughter of Samantha Kay Carlisle and David Ipina Garcia of Twin Falls, was born July 12, 2019.
Frances Mae Summers, daughter of Jennifer Grace James and Joshua Glen Summers of Twin Falls, was born July 12, 2019.
Judah Zen Mallett, son of Michaela Renae Green and Sawyer Blake Mallett of Twin Falls, was born July 13, 2019.
Trey Richard Clements, son of Tysha Ann and Richard Kyle Clements of Twin Falls, was born July 13, 2019.
Crew Thien Phan, son of Rachel Kaye Phan and Jay Nhut Minh Phan of Twin Falls, was born July 13, 2019.
Lukas Austin Doane, son of Trista Shae Kraus and Keith Eugene Doane of Twin Falls, was born July 13, 2019.
Tyson Lewis Bryan, son of Tabitha Shawn and Christopher Eugene Bryan of Twin Falls, was born July 13, 2019.
Jelissa Sixela Larios, daughter of Jessica Carabes and Carlos Alexis Larios of Jerome, was born July 13, 2019.
Jaxson Joshua Shindle, son of Morgan Lee Dudley and Mathew Shindle of Twin Falls, was born July 13, 2019.
Emersyn King, daughter of Stephanie Kaye Wells and Scott Francis King of Jerome, was born July 14, 2019.
Kenlee Jo Rodriguez, daughter of Kristen Mary and Alex Thomas Rodriguez of Twin Falls, was born July 14, 2019.
Mateo Manuel Coach Mendoza and Matias Sky Coach Mendoza, twin sons of Sara Kyd Coach and Misael Cruz Mendoza of Jerome, were born July 14, 2019.
Amaziah Allen Jerome Barnes, son of Krystal Lynn Shanks and Curtis Edwards Barnes Jr. of Twin Falls, was born July 15, 2019.
Memphis Jones Harrod, son of Hayley Christine and Andrew Joseph Harrod of Jerome, was born July 15, 2019.
Nathan Luis Carabez Ramirez, son of Elizabeth Ramirez Alvarez and Luis Diego Carabez Avina of Gooding, was born July 15, 2019.
Weston Taylor Lott, son of Emily Marie and Garrett Taylor Lott of King Hill, was born July 16, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.