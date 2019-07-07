St. Luke’s Jerome
Tierney Adele Ridley, daughter of Cheyenne Renee and Ryan Thomas Ridley of Filer, was born June 28, 2019.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Xavier Paul Coe, son of Jennifer Danae and Tyrus London Coe of Elko, Nev., was born June 21, 2019.
Adrian Miguel-Angel Quiroz Jr., son of Mikayla Demique Quiroz and Adrian Quiroz of Twin Falls, was born June 21, 2019.
Kinsley Jo Slater, daughter of Amanda Dawn Trigloff and Christopher Wayne Slater of Jerome, was born June 21, 2019.
Keynan Edward Okamoto, son of Jessica Rae Wilson and Thomas Michael Okamoto of Twin Falls, was born June 22, 2019.
Jayne Blue Crozier, daughter of Katherine Wetherell Crozier and Patrick Lyal Crozier of Jerome, was born June 24, 2019.
Roman Michael Jones, son of Sarah Noelle and Jacob Kenneth Jones of Jerome, was born June 24, 2019.
Fischer Theron Larson, son of Melanie Garrard Larson and Alex Griffin Larson of Burley, was born June 24, 2019.
Camden Michael Grant Thieman, son of Brittany Makayla Hugill of Twin Falls, was born June 24, 2019.
Owen Zane Johnson, son of Whitney Don Johnson and Dustin Elbert Johnson of Glenns Ferry, was born June 25, 2019.
Anistyn Ellianna Marin, daughter of Sarah Marie Holcomb and Claudio Gerardo Marin Jr. of Twin Falls, was born June 25, 2019.
Dawson Siloam Monroy, son of Rachel Diane Dawson-Monroy and Marcos Scott Monroy of Twin Falls, was born June 25, 2019.
Kamiah Reece Sobotka, daughter of Angela Marie and Jacob Michael Sobotka of Jerome, was born June 27, 2019.
Noah Benjamin Lucero, son of Ana Karen and Benjamin Cori Lucero of Elko, Nev., was born June 27, 2019.
Liberty June Novinger, daughter of Martha Jean and David James Novinger of Gooding, was born June 28, 2019.
Brian Ganza Ndayambaje and Brianna Aganze Ndayambaje, twins, son and daughter of Honnette M. Ndayambaje and Enock Ndayambaje of Twin Falls, were born June 28, 2019.
Amara Marie Orchard, daughter of Racheal Michelle Veley and Lance Calvin Orchard of Twin Falls, was born June 29, 2019.
Ryklee Eugene Lasater, son of Jennifer Cheyenne Moore of Wendell, was born June 30, 2019.
Nolan Trey Gonzalez, son of Kylie Dawn Blackburn and Oscar Hernandez Gonzalez of Twin Falls, was born June 30, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.