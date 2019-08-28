JEROME — The City of Jerome will install new stop signs at the intersection of East Nez Perce and South Tiger Drive, it said in Facebook post.
The signs are estimated to be placed in about two weeks, Jerome Public Works director Brian Ahrens said.
“We just want to get people educated because that is an intersection that hasn’t had stop signs in the past,” Ahrens said.
Previously, drivers on South Tiger would stop, yielding to drivers on East Nez Perce. The new signs will make it a four-way stop. Drivers east and westbound on Nez Perce will now have to stop.
There have been a few accidents at the intersection and created unsafe conditions for drivers.
“It’s got a sight issue,” Ahrens said. “Drivers would have to pull out into traffic to be able to see to the east.”
Signs will be temporarily installed to inform drivers of the change, the city’s Facebook post said.
