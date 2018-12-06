BOISE — Stinker Stores across Idaho participated in Stomp out Hunger, a company-wide campaign created to provide as much help as possible to families in need during the holiday season.
Over the course of 10 days in November, each store in Idaho provided customers the opportunity to add to their purchase at the register by making a donation to the Idaho Foodbank. Statewide, the 67 stores raised $70,265. In addition, owners Nancy and Charley Jones contributed $25,000 — bringing the grand total to $95,265. This year’s donation is $13,000 more than donations raised in 2017.
Because just $1 can provide food for five meals, this donation can provide enough food for 476,325 meals.
“The Stinker Store customers have shown incredible generosity during this campaign,” the Idaho Foodbank President and CEO Karen Vauk said in a statement. “It is through their kindness and the efforts of every Stinker Store team member that we are able to provide enough food for thousands of families this holiday season.”
For more information, go to idahofoodbank.org.
