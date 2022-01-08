Still wearing a cloth mask? Idaho health officials say now is the time for an upgrade

BOISE — With COVID-19 hospitalization rates once again on the rise, Idaho health officials are concerned that the upcoming wave, the omicron variant, could be the worst since the pandemic began.

Harboring concerns about the high demand for COVID-19 testing in Idaho and a shortage of antivirals to combat omicron, doctors from St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus Health Systems stressed the importance of ditching cloth masks for medical grade masks at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“Cloth masks, because of the microscopic gaps between the threads, don’t do as good a job,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer at Saint Alphonsus. “Specifically to be most protected yourself, we’re recommending something called a KN95 mask or an N95 mask.”

The request comes as Saint Alphonsus faces a surge in COVID-19 patients. In the last two weeks the health center has seen its COVID-19 hospitalizations rise from 20 patients to 43 as of Thursday.

Additionally, Saint Alphonsus had 14 staffers on COVID-19 leave just two weeks ago. That number now stands at 125.

That’s before the omicron wave hits Idaho, with the state typically two to five weeks behind the rest of the U.S., said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, system medical director for St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.

Are N95 better than KN95 masks?

Both the KN95 and N95 masks are medical grade masks, and there are few differences between the pair.

Aaron Collins, a mechanical engineer with a background in aerosol science, has posted an extensive spreadsheet on the effectiveness of masks throughout the pandemic. His testing reveals that nearly all brands of the KN95 and N95 masks have a filtration efficiency of at least 90%, and in most cases 98% and above.

The largest difference would come in where the masks are made. N95 masks are made in the U.S. and are certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, while KN95 masks are manufactured in China and meet Chinese-specific standards.

Locally, KN95 and N95 masks can be purchased at Home Depot and Staples. They can also be purchased in bulk on Amazon and Bona Fide Masks.

Both masks satisfy the need for masks to fit properly on the face and not hang loosely or leave gaps, something that cloth masks often do.

“There’s a little wire, you pinch it around (your nose) and you make sure you don’t have any gaps,” said Dr. Laura McGeorge, St. Luke’s Primary Care system medical director. “When we see people walking around with the gaps on the side, or above, or below the mouth, then the mask is really not doing very much.”

Nemerson also advised to stay away from people in public who are not wearing a mask or are only wearing a cloth mask.

“You should be making decisions when you’re in things like the grocery store, the bank, etcetera, to stay away from people who are not wearing medical grade pasts,” Nemerson said. “And obviously distancing is equally important.”

