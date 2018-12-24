TWIN FALLS — Christmas is the sneakiest holiday of all.
You’re eating Thanksgiving dinner, you blink and next thing you know it’s Christmas Eve and you haven’t picked up any presents for your loved ones.
But don’t worry: we’ve got you covered. These are some of the places open on Christmas Eve that offer items your loved ones won’t even know were purchased at the last minute.
Sav Mor Drug
“The most fun is men charging through the door with eyes wide open asking, ‘What’s your most expensive perfume?’” Sav Mor Drug clerk Nancy Nelson said.
Sav Mor Drug is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It boasts a wide selection of items. Ranging from a $72 beer brewing kit to a beautiful $45 shave brush. It is a great starting point for anyone on their quest to gather presents this Christmas Eve.
Oh, and for the guy who needs to find the most expensive perfume they offer — it’s the $80 bottle of Guerlain Paris Shalimar.
The local drug store is no stranger to last-minute gifts, said owner David Nelson.
“You can drive yourself crazy choosing the perfect gift. But at least you thought of someone,” Dave Nelson said. “I think that you probably find more joy giving a gift of something you enjoy. You’re giving a part of yourself in a sense.”
Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise
Rudy’s offers a lot of well made practical items that everybody could use. You don’t earn the title “A Cook’s Paradise” without being a haven for chefs all around.
There are some beautiful copper pans that range from $100 to $150.
To indulge in the season there is a Christmas themed tea set for $20.
Rudy’s has a wonderful wine selection but if you really want to make up for your laziness and impress everyone you should buy the L’Ecole No. 41 Perigree six-liter bottle that sells for $465.
Rudy’s— A Cook’s Paradise is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve
Target
Target is a safe bet for last minute Christmas shoppers. They have almost everything you could need. They feature a ton of ready-made gift sets.
In the food section, there is the Wondershop with tons of great, quick food-themed packages. There is a $5 champagne assortment or a $10 barbecue grilling sauce trio for the person in your life who just bought a new smoker grill.
Target offers $15 makeup brush sets — a gift that any makeup artist can appreciate.
Don’t ignore simple gifts because simple isn’t a bad thing. Target offers a simple $10 chess and checkers set. Every single person can enjoy a rousing game.
Target is open between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve, and won’t be open on Christmas day.
Garden of Eden
The Garden of Eden serves as a beacon in the night for weary Christmas Eve shoppers. The Oasis Stop ‘N Go part of the gas station is open 24 hours including on Christmas Eve and it’s got some surprisingly great last minute gifts.
For the art lover in the family, there are mini paintings on solid dried wood for $13. They feature beautifully painted animals that most anyone could appreciate.
A great gift for anyone who isn’t from Idaho is huckleberry flavored foods, which the Garden of Eden has in spades. There is huckleberry syrup, huckleberry barbecue sauce and huckleberry jam. You can’t go wrong.
There are stuffed animals for the little ones that range from $10 to $18. They have a wide variety of bears, wolves and moose, arguably the cutest animals that one can imagine.
Happy Landing Restaurant
Happy Landing Restaurant at Magic Valley Regional Airport has a collection of fast and easy gifts for the traveler who needs to pick up a last minute gift.
They have customized tumblers made in Idaho with inspiring phrases printed on each.
There is a ton of Snake River Design jewelry for the Idaho lover in your life. The necklaces, earrings and zipper tags are in the shape of Idaho or inspired by the Boise State Broncos
All jewelry is $20.
If you are really desperate you always have the Hail Mary pass of $1.50 Harlequin romance novels. They could make for a good gag gift, but if you give these, expect to be promptly kicked out of whatever Christmas party you were invited to.
The shop opens 8 a.m. Christmas Eve and is scheduled to close at 4 p.m. Happy Landing will also be closed on Christmas.
