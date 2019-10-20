{{featured_button_text}}
KETCHUM — The special recital with Hemingway Writer-In-Residence Stephen McDougall Graham has been changed. It will now be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Community Library Lecture Room, 415 Spruce Ave. N., Ketchum. The concert had been scheduled for Thursday.

Graham, on violin, will present Mozart’s Divertimento in E-flat major. He will be joined by local musicians Rudolph Kremer on viola and Ellen Sanders on cello.

For more information, call 208-726-3493 or email info@comlib.org or go to comlib.org.

