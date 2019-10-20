KETCHUM — The special recital with Hemingway Writer-In-Residence Stephen McDougall Graham has been changed. It will now be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Community Library Lecture Room, 415 Spruce Ave. N., Ketchum. The concert had been scheduled for Thursday.
Graham, on violin, will present Mozart’s Divertimento in E-flat major. He will be joined by local musicians Rudolph Kremer on viola and Ellen Sanders on cello.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call 208-726-3493 or email info@comlib.org or go to comlib.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.