TWIN FALLS — Stella’s Ice Cream is in town, bringing with it fun ways to celebrate ice cream and coffee.

Waffle taco shells filled with the shop’s creamy 16% butterfat ice cream are just a start. They are part of the store’s Taco Tuesdays, and customers can get $1 off.

Wait until Wednesday or Saturday, and customers can order a “donut hump,” an ice cream sandwich made from a giant donut that’s been cut in half.

The store's founders are dog lovers — the store is named after their English bull dog — and they didn't forget about your pet. “Pupsicles,” frozen peanut butter and yogurt with a dog treat on top, are on the menu.

“It’s like a little ice cream treat for (your dog),” Manager Janae Anderson said.

The business opened Jan. 21, and while it is still winter, Anderson wants ice cream lovers to warm up to Stella’s all-natural ingredients.

Stella’s offers a dozen “classic” flavors, plus a selection of seasonal flavors, including this month’s “Love Monster,” pink vanilla ice cream with cookie chunks, pieces of Oreos and cookie dough bites.

“It’s pink for Valentine’s Day,” Anderson explained.

Or, get your favorite ice cream in between chocolate cookies or brownies, which are baked fresh every day, she said.

Co-founders Chad and Brittney Hartley, who also have four stores in Treasure Valley, are ice cream lovers. Wherever they traveled, they were on the hunt for the best ice cream shops. They opened a store of their own in 2018.

“They started their own ice cream place in Nampa and it got super popular,” Anderson said.

Stella’s also offers vegan and dairy-free options, made from coconut, oat and almond milks.

The store offers its full-service coffee and espresso service starting at 6 a.m. most days. And like Stella's ice cream, made at its Nampa store, the coffee also has Idaho connections, being Landgrove brand, based in Troy.

Assistant Manager Caryssa Leon said she wants customers to have a memorable experience at the store.

The ice cream, served in 5-ounce scoops, isn’t labeled in the display case, but employees are there to assist customers with what they are looking for.

“That way we are more interactive with our customers,” Leon said.

Customers have been coming.

“We’ve had some consistent, repeat customers,” Anderson said. “Saturdays are probably our busiest days so far, and they keep getting busier and busier.”